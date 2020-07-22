Slideshow | These 5 stocks gave 20% annual returns in the last 3 fiscals, maintained 10% PAT margin

Read on find out the moneymakers of D-Street: Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 At a time when the stock market has been witnessing whips of volatility, investors are looking for stocks that have grown consistently each year. Moneycontrol has collated a list of five stocks which have given over 20 percent price return in each of the last three fiscal and were also able to deliver at least 10 percent profit margin in the same periods. Only five stocks have made the cut from the BSE universe. Read on find out the moneymakers of D-Street: (Data Source: ACE Equity) 2/6 Alkyl Amines Chemicals | The share price performance in FY20: 44%, FY19: 39%, FY18: 34%. PAT Margins for FY20, FY19, and FY18 were 10%, 10%, and 20% respectively. 3/6 Diamines & Chemicals | The share price performance in FY20: 23%, FY19: 40%, FY18: 55%. PAT Margins for FY20, FY19, and FY18 were 18%, 28%, and 35% respectively. 4/6 GMM Pfaudler | The share price performance in FY20: 109%, FY19: 75%, FY18: 32%. PAT Margins for FY20, FY19, and FY18 were 10%, 10%, and 12% respectively. 5/6 Hindustan Unilever | The share price performance in FY20: 35%, FY19: 28%, FY18: 47%. PAT Margins for FY20, FY19, and FY18 were 14%, 15%, and 17% respectively. 6/6 Nestle India | The share price performance in FY20: 48%, FY19: 34%, FY18: 23%. PAT Margins for FY20, FY19, and FY18 were 12%, 14%, and 16% respectively. First Published on Jul 22, 2020 12:44 pm