Slideshow | Rs 2 lakh invested in any of these 6 stocks would have become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

It is very commonly said that the equity market rewards long-term investors. Moneycontrol finds there are six stocks in the BSE universe that have given multibagger returns over the past 10 years. So if someone invested Rs 2 lakh in any of these stocks ten years back, the amount would have become Rs 1 crore or more. Data Source: ACE Equity.
Avanti Feeds stock price has surged 29,150 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 1.55 per share to Rs 453 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 5.83 crore.
Caplin Point Laboratories stock price has surged 11,053 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 3.16 per share to Rs 352.45 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 2.21 crore.
Bharat Rasayan stock price has surged 6,324 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 110.50 per share to Rs 7099.00 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 1.26 crore.
Ajanta Pharma stock price has surged 5,818 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 25.04 per share to Rs 1481.85 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 1.16 crore.
Alkyl Amines Chemicals stock price has surged 5,162 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 40.03 per share to Rs 2106.15 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 1.03 crore.
Bajaj Finance stock price has surged 5,085 percent, in the last 10 years from Rs 45.07 per share to Rs 2337.15 per share. An investment of Rs 2 lakh in the stock would have become Rs 1.02 crore.
First Published on Jun 12, 2020 03:21 pm