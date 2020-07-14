Slideshow | RIL, Tata Motors, ITC among 10 buying ideas that can return upto 46%

Sadbhav Engineering | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 75 | LTP: Rs 51.20 | Upside: 46 percent | The company was affected by weak execution in the first nine months of FY2020, which is expected to improve from Q3 FY2021. The company has started to focus on bidding and execution of projects, which should aid in healthy earnings growth in FY2022. Sharekhan has revised FY2021 estimates downwards, factoring extended impact of COVID-19 on execution. Overall, the broking house expects the company to gradually return back to track with the execution of projects at an advanced stage and reduction in leverage.