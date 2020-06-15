Slideshow | Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 4 fertiliser stocks with an upside of 20-80%

It seems that nationwide lockdown has not had much impact on the fertiliser sector. In May 2020, the Indian fertiliser industry witnessed sales growth of 25% at 5 million tonnes as compared to 4 million tonnes in the same month last year. Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilisers have seen major sales growth. The research firm Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on 4 stocks in the sector, report dated June 09, 2020: