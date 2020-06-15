App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 4 fertiliser stocks with an upside of 20-80%

In May 2020, the Indian fertilizer industry witnessed sales growth of 25% at 5 mt as compared to 4 mt in May 2019

It seems that nationwide lockdown has not much impacted the fertilizer sector. In May 2020, the Indian Fertiliser industry has witness sales growth of 25% to 5 million tonnes as compared to 4 million tonnes in the same month last year.  Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilisers have seen major sales growth in the sector. The research firm Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on 5 stocks in the sector and among that they expect stock Insecticides India may see the upside of 82 percent, report dated June 09, 2020.
It seems that nationwide lockdown has not had much impact on the fertiliser sector. In May 2020, the Indian fertiliser industry witnessed sales growth of 25% at 5 million tonnes as compared to 4 million tonnes in the same month last year. Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilisers have seen major sales growth. The research firm Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on 4 stocks in the sector, report dated June 09, 2020:

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Insecticides India and has recommended the “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 from Rs 401, which is upside potential of 82 percent.
The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on Bayer Cropscience with a target price of Rs 6010 from Rs 4450 | Upside potential 35 percent.
The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 497 from Rs 371 | Upside potential 34 percent.
The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on Godrej Agrovet with a target price of Rs 461 from Rs 387 | Upside potential 19  percent.
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

