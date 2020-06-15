Slideshow | Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 4 fertiliser stocks with an upside of 20-80%

In May 2020, the Indian fertilizer industry witnessed sales growth of 25% at 5 mt as compared to 4 mt in May 2019 Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 It seems that nationwide lockdown has not had much impact on the fertiliser sector. In May 2020, the Indian fertiliser industry witnessed sales growth of 25% at 5 million tonnes as compared to 4 million tonnes in the same month last year. Coromandel International and Chambal Fertilisers have seen major sales growth. The research firm Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on 4 stocks in the sector, report dated June 09, 2020: 2/5 Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Insecticides India and has recommended a “BUY” rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 730 from current price of Rs 401, an upside of 82 percent. 3/5 The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on Bayer Cropscience with a target price of Rs 6,010 from Rs 4,450 now | Upside potential 35 percent. 4/5 The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on UPL with a target price of Rs 497 from price of Rs 371 at present | Upside potential 34 percent. 5/5 The research firm recommended a “BUY” rating on Godrej Agrovet with a target price of Rs 461 from current price of Rs 387 | Upside potential 19 percent. First Published on Jun 15, 2020 03:58 pm