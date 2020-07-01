App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Net profit of these 7 companies increased consistently in FY20; take a look

From these 7 stocks, 5 have gained over 25 percent in a year and 1 has given negative returns

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
It is always good to have profitable companies in the portfolio. Moneycontrol analyse companies that have consistently increased their profits in the last four quarters. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. From the entire BSE universe, only seven companies make the cut. Interestingly, 5 stocks have given price returns over 25 percent in a year. Data Source: ACE Equity.
1/8

While analysing stocks for investment, investors keenly look at companies' earnings reports to gauge the past performance and future prospects. There are seven companies in the entire BSE universe that have consistently increased their profit in the last four quarters. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. From these 7 stocks, 5 have gained over 25 percent in a year and 1 has given negative returns. Data Source: ACE Equity.

LT Foods |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 61 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 49 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 48 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 46 crore. The stock price surged 67 percent during the year.
2/8

LT Foods |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 61 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 49 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 48 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 46 crore. The stock price surged 67 percent during the year.

Deepak Nitrite |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 172 crore, December 31, 2019: Rs 157 crore, September 30, 2019: Rs 150 crore, June 30, 2019: Rs 132 crore. The share price surged 64 percent during the year.
3/8

Deepak Nitrite |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 172 crore, December 31, 2019: Rs 157 crore, September 30, 2019: Rs 150 crore, June 30, 2019: Rs 132 crore. The share price surged 64 percent during the year.

Marksans Pharma | Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 43 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 30 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 26 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 22 crore. The share price surged 56 percent during the year.
4/8

Marksans Pharma | Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 43 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 30 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 26 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 22 crore. The share price surged 56 percent during the year.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 314 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 251 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 244 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 216 crore. The share price surged 53 percent during the year.
5/8

Torrent Pharmaceuticals |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 314 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 251 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 244 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 216 crore. The share price surged 53 percent during the year.

Aurobindo Pharma |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 868 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 706 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 639 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 631 crore. The share price surged 27 percent during the year.
6/8

Aurobindo Pharma |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 868 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 706 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 639 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 631 crore. The share price surged 27 percent during the year.

ADF Foods |Net Profit for the quarters, Mar 20: Rs 13 crore, Dec 19: Rs 11 crore, Sept 19: Rs 9.29 crore, Jun 19: Rs 9.19 crore. The share price surged 8 percent in the last 1-year.
7/8

ADF Foods |Net Profit for the quarters ending -March 31, 2020: Rs 13 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 11 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 9.29 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 9.19 crore. The share price surged 8 percent during the year.

Majesco |Net Profit for the quarters, Mar 20: Rs 31 crore, Dec 19: Rs 30 crore, Sept 19: Rs 17 crore, Jun 19: Rs 12 crore. The share price down 34 percent in the last 1-year.
8/8

Majesco |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 31 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 30 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 17 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 12 crore. The share price down 34 percent during the year.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 03:49 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.