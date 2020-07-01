Slideshow | Net profit of these 7 companies increased consistently in FY20; take a look

From these 7 stocks, 5 have gained over 25 percent in a year and 1 has given negative returns Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/8 While analysing stocks for investment, investors keenly look at companies' earnings reports to gauge the past performance and future prospects. There are seven companies in the entire BSE universe that have consistently increased their profit in the last four quarters. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. From these 7 stocks, 5 have gained over 25 percent in a year and 1 has given negative returns. Data Source: ACE Equity. 2/8 LT Foods |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 61 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 49 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 48 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 46 crore. The stock price surged 67 percent during the year. 3/8 Deepak Nitrite |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 172 crore, December 31, 2019: Rs 157 crore, September 30, 2019: Rs 150 crore, June 30, 2019: Rs 132 crore. The share price surged 64 percent during the year. 4/8 Marksans Pharma | Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 43 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 30 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 26 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 22 crore. The share price surged 56 percent during the year. 5/8 Torrent Pharmaceuticals |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 314 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 251 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 244 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 216 crore. The share price surged 53 percent during the year. 6/8 Aurobindo Pharma |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 868 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 706 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 639 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 631 crore. The share price surged 27 percent during the year. 7/8 ADF Foods |Net Profit for the quarters ending -March 31, 2020: Rs 13 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 11 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 9.29 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 9.19 crore. The share price surged 8 percent during the year. 8/8 Majesco |Net Profit for the quarters ending - March 31, 2020: Rs 31 crore; December 31, 2019: Rs 30 crore; September 30, 2019: Rs 17 crore; June 30, 2019: Rs 12 crore. The share price down 34 percent during the year. First Published on Jul 1, 2020 03:49 pm