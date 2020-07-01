Slideshow | Net profit of these 7 companies increased consistently in FY20; take a look

While analysing stocks for investment, investors keenly look at companies' earnings reports to gauge the past performance and future prospects. There are seven companies in the entire BSE universe that have consistently increased their profit in the last four quarters. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. From these 7 stocks, 5 have gained over 25 percent in a year and 1 has given negative returns. Data Source: ACE Equity.