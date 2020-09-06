Slideshow | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

NMDC | The share price was down over 12 percent after tax for the first quarter ended June 30 slumped by 55 percent to Rs 533 crore as both production and sales were impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state-owned miner said. The company had posted Rs 1,179 crore PAT in the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a release here. NMDCs turnover during the first quarter was Rs.1,938 crore compared to Rs 3,264 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said.