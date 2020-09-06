Slideshow | Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week

Sensex was down 1,110.13 points or 2.81 percent to end at 38,357.18, and the Nifty lost 313.75 points or 2.69 percent to 11,333.85 registering the worst week for both indices since May 8. Sandip Das Sensex fell 2.81 percent to 38,357.18 and the Nifty50 declined 2.7 percent to 11,333.85 during the week. Among sectors, barring telecom (up 1.5 percent), all other indices closed in the red with Bankex and Realty losing the most (down over 6 percent). The broader markets also corrected in line with frontliners as the BSE Midcap dropped 2.8 percent and Smallcap index was down 2.6 percent. Here is last week's stock action: Vodafone Idea | The stock jumped 20 percent last week. The board of Vodafone Idea on September 4 approved fundraising up to Rs 25,000 crore via a mix of instruments, the company said in an exchange filing. The company is looking to raise funds, in one or more tranches, via issuance of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), American Depository Receipts (ADRs), foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs), convertible debentures and warrants. The proposal will be taken up for consideration at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) on September 30. Adani Green | The share price gained over 17 percent after Mercom Capital ranked the Adani Group as the #1 global solar power generation asset owner in terms of operating, under construction, and awarded solar projects. Adani’s renewable energy portfolio exceeds the total capacity installed by the entire United States solar industry in 2019 and will displace over 1.4 billion tons of carbon dioxide over the life of its assets, the company said in a note to exchanges. Bharti Infratel | The stock price was up 6 percent after the company got a go-ahead from the board for Indus Tower merger. Bharti Infratel has informed the exchanges that its Board of Directors discussed, in a meeting held on August 31, the scheme of arrangement with Indus Towers and related agreements, and has decided to proceed with the merger. Interglobe Aviation | The share price added over 6 percent after the central government allowed domestic airlines to operate at 60 percent of their pre-COVID level capacity. Up till now, airlines were operating at 45 percent of their pre-COVID level capacity. The aviation ministry issued an order on September 2 stating that, "45 percent capacity may be read as 60 percent capacity," modifying its June 26 order where it had put a 45 percent cap on the number of domestic flights. Granules India | The stock gained 12 percent last week. The company announced that its subsidiary company Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc had received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) for Ramelteon Tablets 8 mg, a bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Rozerem Tablets, 8 mg, of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA. Future Retail | The stock tumbled over 16 percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 11.29 crore in the financial year 2019-20. The company saw its profit decline 98.44 per cent compared to Rs 727.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Its revenue from operations went down 17.75 percent to Rs 4,492.36 crore from Rs 5,462.17 crore in the year-ago period. The total expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, stood at Rs 5,006.54 crore. NMDC | The share price was down over 12 percent after tax for the first quarter ended June 30 slumped by 55 percent to Rs 533 crore as both production and sales were impacted due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the state-owned miner said. The company had posted Rs 1,179 crore PAT in the corresponding quarter in 2019-20, it said in a release here. NMDCs turnover during the first quarter was Rs.1,938 crore compared to Rs 3,264 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal, the company said. Max India | The stock fell over 22 percent last week. The shares of the company were relisted on the stock exchanges at Rs79.95. Max India resumed trading on BSE and NSE on August 28. The company, earlier known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited, is a part of the $3-billion Max Group. The relisting of Max India follows Max Healthcare’s listing last week. In a media release, the company said listings are the outcome of a comprehensive scheme announced last year that involved a series of transactions, including the demerger of KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare’s assets into Max Healthcare, which resulted in the listing of merged Max Healthcare. Hindustan Aeronautics | The share price was down 10 percent. The government will sell up to 15 percent stake in Hindustan Aeronautics via offer for sale (OFS). The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 1,001 per equity share of the company. While the government proposes to sell 3,34,38,750 equity shares representing 10 percent paid-up share capital of the company (base offer size), there is an option to sell an additional 5 percent stake or 1,67,19,375 equity shares (oversubscription option). PAGE Industries | The stock shed 8 percent after the company reported a net loss of Rs 39.55 crore for the quarter ended June 30 and on reports that Speedo will probe possible human rights violations against the company. It had reported a profit of Rs 110.67 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue of the company slipped 65.89 percent YoY to Rs 284.80 crore. First Published on Sep 6, 2020 11:25 am