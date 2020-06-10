Slideshow | L&T, Cholamandalam Investment, BPCL among 10 stocks with expected 50% return

Jyothy Laboratories | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 117 | Target: Rs 140 | Upside: 19 percent. Sharekhan has reduced earnings estimates for FY2021 and FY2022 to factor in the dismal performance in Q4 and muted performance in the fabric care space. It expects FY2021 to be a low growth year but expects earnings growth to recover to double-digits in FY2022. The stock has corrected by 29 percent in the past six months and trades at a discounted valuation of 20.8x its FY2022E earnings factoring the near term uncertainties.