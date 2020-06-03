Slideshow | ICICI Bank, Coal India, TVS Motor, L&T among 15 buying ideas

Astral Poly Technik | Brokerage: Narnolia | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,068 | LTP: Rs 943 | Upside: 13 percent. The structural changes in Adhesive business in FY20 will expand the margins going ahead. Removing of a complete stockist level from the hierarchy will save around 7-8% which will help in margin expansion. Lockdown impact on March volumes for both pipes as well as adhesive business hampered the robust 4QFY20 performance. Becoming a debt-free company in FY21 by repaying its debt will further save on interest cost and expand PAT in value terms.