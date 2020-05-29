Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 29

Among sectors, except IT other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose between 1-2 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on May 29 with Nifty closing the first day of June series above 9,550 level. At close, Sensex was up 223.51 points, or 0.69% at 32,424.10, and the Nifty was up 90.20 points, or 0.95%, at 9,580.30. About 1,390 shares advanced, 924 shares declined, and 159 shares remained unchanged. Here is a list of 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Vodafone Idea | Share price declined 20 percent from the day's high after the company clarified on the media report stating Google eyeing stake in the company. The Board said there was no proposal of Google buying stake. In the morning trade the share price surged 34 percent on May 29 after reports said that tech giant Google was looking to enter India's telecom market with a 5 percent stake purchase in Vodafone Idea. 3/11 Wipro | IT major Wipro share price jumped 6 percent after the company appointed Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director of the company effective July 6, 2020. 4/11 Sun Pharma | Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose almost 4 percent after receiving approval from the Indian drug regulator for clinical trial of its drug on COVID-19 patients. Considering the pandemic situation and urgent need for newer treatment options, the pharma major said it has planned to initiate the clinical trials at the earliest. 5/11 Rain Industries | Share price was up over 3 percent after the company reported a 54.8 percent rise in net profit at Rs 106.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.81 crore in the same period previous year. 6/11 IDFC First Bank | Shares of the private lender soared 9 percent after Brickwork Ratings reaffirmed the rating of BWR AA+ with a stable outlook for the bank's long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs). 7/11 Cadila Healthcare | Shares gained over a percent after the drug maker's formulation manufacturing facility at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with classification of No Action Initiated. 8/11 Karnataka Bank | Share price was down 3 percent after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty on the bank. RBI has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1.20 crore on the bank. The penalty imposed for divergence in respect of NPAs and non-adherence to IRAC norms with reference to financial position as on March 31, 2017 and March 31, 2018. 9/11 KPIT Technologies | Share price was up almost 5 percent after CLS Investments LLC had bought 19,99,998 shares at Rs 46.91 per share as per data available on the NSE. 10/11 Lupin | Share price was down over a percent after the company reported reported double-digit decline across standalone earnings parameters due to weak US sales. Its standalone net sales fell 16 percent to Rs 2,483.88 crore as against Rs 2,972 crore in the March quarter 2019. Net profit plunged 58 percent to Rs 225 crore. 11/11 Ceat | Share prices rise 5 percent even after the company reporting a 19.3 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 51.9 crore during the March quarter. Revenue from operations was down 10.6 percent at Rs 1,573.4 crore. First Published on May 29, 2020 04:53 pm