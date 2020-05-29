Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 29

Benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on May 29 with Nifty closing the first day of June series above 9,550 level. At close, Sensex was up 223.51 points, or 0.69% at 32,424.10, and the Nifty was up 90.20 points, or 0.95%, at 9,580.30. About 1,390 shares advanced, 924 shares declined, and 159 shares remained unchanged. Here is a list of 10 stocks that moved the most today: