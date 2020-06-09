Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 9

Adani Green | CMP: Rs 312.60 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after it bagged the first of its kind manufacturing-linked solar contract worth Rs 45,000 crore from SECI to develop 8 GW electricity generation capacity and 2 GW equipment manufacturing facility in the country. This award will take the company closer to its target of achieving an installed generation capacity of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025, which in turn will see it committing an investment of Rs 1,12,000 crore (USD 15 billion) in the renewable energy space over the next five years, the company said.