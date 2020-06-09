Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 9

Among sectors, except pharma other indices ended in the red. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 0.3-1 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices ended near day's low as losses deepened in the afternoon trade on June 9. At close, the Sensex was down 413.89 points or 1.20% at 33956.69, and the Nifty was down 120.80 points or 1.19% at 10046.70. About 1104 shares advanced, 1432 shares declined, and 162 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 IndusInd Bank: CMP: Rs 463.80 | Share price rose over 2 percent after promoters said they plans to buy more of its shares in the secondary market. The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters. 3/11 Affle India | CMP: Rs 1,513.90 | Stock price was up 2 percent after the company said it will acquire 66.67 percent stake in Singapore-based Appnext through one of its subsidiaries for USD 17.25 million (over Rs 130 crore). Affle International Pte Ltd (Singapore subsidiary of Affle), has entered into an agreement to acquire 66.67 percent ownership in Appnext, Affle said in a filing on late Monday night. 4/11 Adani Green | CMP: Rs 312.60 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after it bagged the first of its kind manufacturing-linked solar contract worth Rs 45,000 crore from SECI to develop 8 GW electricity generation capacity and 2 GW equipment manufacturing facility in the country. This award will take the company closer to its target of achieving an installed generation capacity of 25 GW of renewable power by 2025, which in turn will see it committing an investment of Rs 1,12,000 crore (USD 15 billion) in the renewable energy space over the next five years, the company said. 5/11 PVR | CMP: Rs 1,080 | The share price was down 7 percent after the multiplex chain reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 74.61 crore for the March quarter. After the coronavirus outbreak in India, theaters were the first to be shut in the second week of March, resulting in no collections. 6/11 Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 498.45 | Share price jumped 2 percent after CLSA maintained buy call on the stock with target of Rs 560 per share. CLSA has reiterated buy rating on the stock, according to a report by CNBC-TV18. The firm is of the view that Sun Pharma's EBITDA contribution of specialty is likely to rise to 15 percent from nil by FY22 while specialty business in US comprising of nine products is at an inflexion point. 7/11 Inox Leisure | CMP: Rs 255.80 | Inox Leisure share price shed almost 10 percent after the company reported a consolidated net loss of 82.15 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The loss was on account of the film exhibition business which was impacted because of COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 48.08 crore in January-March quarter a year ago, Inox Leisure said in a BSE filing. 8/11 Elgi Equipments | CMP: Rs 153.80 | The stock price shed over 2 percent after the company's US unit made an investment in the joint venture company Compressed Air Solutions of Texas, LLC. Elgi Compressors has subscribed and made its first tranche of investment of $20,000 out of the proposed $1,00,000 in Class A and $5000 out of the proposed total investment of $25,000 in Class B shares, representing 50 percent of the Compressed Air Solutions' capital. The remaining investment will be made in tranches and completed by October 2020. 9/11 Graphite India | CMP: Rs 203.40 | Shares were down 5 percent after the company posted consolidated net loss at Rs 7 crore versus profit of Rs 562 crore with revenue down 64.4 percent at Rs 602 crore versus Rs 1,693 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 10/11 Century Enka | CMP: Rs 177.50 | The share price surged over 17 percent after the company's net profit came in at Rs 21.8 crore versus Rs 10.5 crore while revenue was down 21% at Rs 344 crore versus Rs 435 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 11/11 Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10 | Stock price was down over 16 percent. It was the top mover on NSE in terms of volumes with 1,55,92,41,595 shares being traded. First Published on Jun 9, 2020 04:29 pm