Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 8

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 453 | Share price jumped over 7 percent after promoters said they would buy additional shares from the open market. The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters.