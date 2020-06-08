Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 8

Buying was witnessed in the IT, bank and energy space, while pharma, auto, metal and FMCG ended lower. BSE Smallcap index rose nearly 1 percent, while BSE Midcap index ended marginally higher. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices ended on a positive note amid volatile trade on June 8 with Nifty above 10,150 level. At close, the Sensex was up 83.34 points or 0.24% at 34,370.58, and the Nifty was up 25.30 points or 0.25% at 10,167.50. About 1,779 shares advanced, 844 shares declined, and 154 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most today: 2/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 453 | Share price jumped over 7 percent after promoters said they would buy additional shares from the open market. The promoters, IndusInd International Holdings Ltd. and IndusInd Ltd., presently hold 14.68 percent of the paid-up share capital of the bank. The promoters will now purchase additional shares from the open market within the overall regulatory limit prescribed for promoter equity holding cap, the bank said citing the communication received from promoters. 3/11 Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 158.90 | Shares cracked over 8 percent after the company reported a 20 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its net profit for the March quarter of FY20. The company's profit after tax for Q4Fy20 was 20 percent lower at Rs 168 crore against Rs 210.68 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. 4/11 Zen Technologies | CMP: Rs 50.70: Stock price rallied 20 percent after the company reported strong profit growth in Q4FY20 mainly due to lower tax expenses. The defence training solutions provider has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 18.48 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, up 46 percent year-on-year and 80.6 percent sequentially, but revenue declined 55.7 percent YoY (down 40 percent QoQ) to Rs 19.79 crore during the quarter. 5/11 Shriram Transport Finance| CMP: Rs 632.10 | The stock price rose almost 3 percent after US-based global investment management firm T Rowe Price raised its stake in the company to 5.36 percent from 4.77 percent earlier. 6/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 30.65 | The share price jumped over 6 percent after Crisil reaffirmed BBB rating on Yes Bank's Rs 18,000 crore bonds on the back of continued support by the country's largest lender SBI. Crisil has assigned its 'CRISIL BBB/Stable' rating to the Tier II bonds (under Basel III) of Rs 13,941 crore and infrastructure bonds of Rs 3,780 crore of Yes Bank. 7/11 Cox & Kings | CMP: Rs 1.10 | Stock price was down over 4 percent after the Enforcement Directorate raided at least five premises of global tours and travel company in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank money laundering probe case. Cox and Kings was one of the top borrowers of the bank. 8/11 Greaves Cotton |CMP: Rs 79.30 | Share price was down over 3 percent the company reported a 98.28 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 55 lakh in the fourth quarter ended March 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 32.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter. 9/11 Karnataka Bank | CMP: Rs 41.50 | The stock price was down over 3 percent after the bank reported a 56 percent decline in net profit for the March quarter at Rs 27.31 crore due to higher provisions. It had reported that it has been defrauded of over Rs 285 crore consequent to loans gone bad to four entities including DHFL. 10/11 Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 53.40 | Stock price jumped over 10 percent with the scrip witnessing spurt in volume by more than 2.63 times. It also touched upper circuit of Rs 53.40 per share and was the top auto gainer. 11/11 HFCL | CMP: Rs 12.80 | The share price was up almost 5 percent after the company reported profit at Rs 5.78 crore against Rs 62.63 crore while revenue was at Rs 663.2 crore against Rs 1,215.47 crore YoY. First Published on Jun 8, 2020 04:23 pm