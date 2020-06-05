Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 5

Except FMCG, other indices ended higher. Nifty PSU Bank index rose 7 percent followed by the Metal, Auto, Infra and Energy space. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Benchmark indices ended higher on June 5 helped by the bank, auto, metal and infra sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 306.54 points or 0.90% at 34287.24, and the Nifty was up 113.10 points or 1.13% at 10142.20. About 2028 shares advanced, 505 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 SBI | CMP: Rs 189.25 | Share jumped over 8 percent after bank reported a standalone profit of Rs 3,580.81 crore in January-March quarter, a growth of over four-fold YoY supported by lower provisions and stake sale. But it was much lower than analysts estimates due to moderate growth in other income (non-interest income) and fall in PPoP. Net interest income declined 0.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 22,766 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 due to moderate loan growth at 6.4 percent YoY. Domestic net interest margin dipped to 2.94 percent in Q4FY20, down 8 bps YoY and 65 bps QoQ. Fresh slippages were down sharply by 51 percent to Rs 8,105 crore at the end of March quarter 2020, compared to Rs 16,525 crore in previous quarter. 3/11 Hexaware Technologies | CMP: Rs 311.40 | Stock price surged 20 percent after the company proposed to voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company. "The Promoter, either individually, or along with one or more members of the Promoter group, including its subsidiaries, is desirous of acquiring all the equity shares that are held by the public shareholders of the company, as defined under the Delisting Regulations, ("Public Shareholders"); and (b) consequently voluntarily delist the Equity Shares from BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively, the "Stock Exchanges"), by making a delisting offer in accordance with the De listing Regulations ("Delisting Proposal")," the company said in an exchange filing. 4/11 Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 111.95 | Stock price zoomed over 13 percent ahead of the group's board meet later on June 5. It was the top auto gainer with volumes increasing by 101 percent. 5/11 Allcargo Logistics | CMP: Rs 82.50 | Stock rose over 10 percent after the company said business of its MTO (multimodal transport operations) and CFS (container freight station) segments comprising over 90 percent revenues were largely unaffected financially. 6/11 Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 237.15 | The stock price jumped over 8 percent after the firm said its board will meet on 11 June to take a final call on its big-ticket merger with Vodafone Idea-owned Indus Towers. The company said there is no certainty on whether the much-awaited deal would be completed. Following this shares of Vodafone Idea surged over 24 percent with the stock closing at Rs 10.70 a piece. 7/11 Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 957.55 | The share price was up almost 3 percent L&T Construction bagged an order from the irrigation and command area development department of the Telangana government. The company is expected to see marginal fall in March quarter consolidated profit despite lower tax cost, as it could be hit by more than a week of nationwide lockdown in the end oof the quarter. 8/11 PI Industries | CMP: Rs 1,633 | Stock price rose over 5 percent despite the company reporting a 12 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 110.7 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal on higher expenses. It said there won't be any major impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its business. The firm's net profit stood at Rs 125.7 crore in the same quarter of the 2018-29 fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. 9/11 Gujarat Gas | CMP: Rs 280 | Share rose a percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose 26.9 percent QoQ at Rs 250.5 crore versus Rs 197.3 crore and revenue was up 6.4% at Rs 2,666.6 crore versus Rs 2,506 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 10/11 Saregama |CMP: Rs 441.70 | Stock price jumped 10 percent after the company's consolidated net profit went down 7.1 percent at Rs 15.8 crore against Rs 17 crore YoY. Consolidated revenue went down 14.3 percent to Rs 108.7 crore against Rs 127 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA grew 31.6 percent at Rs 21.5 crore against Rs 16.3 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA stood at 19.8 percent at 12.9 percent YoY. 11/11 Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 15.40 | Share price was up over 4 percent after the company was declared as lowest bidder for the project of construction of Lagaon group of villages water supply scheme, District - Lalitpur and relevant works including commissioning and operation & maintenance for 10 years. The contract value is Rs 145,53,00,000. First Published on Jun 5, 2020 04:31 pm