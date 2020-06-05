Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 5

Hexaware Technologies | CMP: Rs 311.40 | Stock price surged 20 percent after the company proposed to voluntarily delist the equity shares of the company. "The Promoter, either individually, or along with one or more members of the Promoter group, including its subsidiaries, is desirous of acquiring all the equity shares that are held by the public shareholders of the company, as defined under the Delisting Regulations, ("Public Shareholders"); and (b) consequently voluntarily delist the Equity Shares from BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (collectively, the "Stock Exchanges"), by making a delisting offer in accordance with the De listing Regulations ("Delisting Proposal")," the company said in an exchange filing.