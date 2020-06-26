Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 26

On the sectoral front, except FMCG and pharma other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended marginally higher. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 On June 26, the market started the July series on a positive note amid high volatility. At close, Sensex was up 329.17 points, or 0.94%, at 35171.27, and Nifty was up 94.10 points, or 0.91%, at 10,383. About 1,629 shares advanced, 1,040 shares declined, and 141 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Sterling And Wilson Solar | CMP: Rs 199.25 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company's subsidiary Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc, was awarded a $99 million (Rs 747 crore) contract to construct a 194 MW project in the US. 3/11 Camlin Fine Sciences | CMP: Rs 53.55 | Shares were up almost 10 percent after the board gave its nod to raise up to Rs 180 crore. The funds would be from Infinity Holdings and its affiliated entities, with Convergent Finance LLP acting as an investment advisor. The purpose of fund-raise would be to consolidate and acquire the entire stake of its joint venture partners in the company’s subsidiaries in Mexico and China. 4/11 Indian Overseas Bank | CMP: Rs 13.10 | The stock price jumped almost 10 percent on June 26 for second consecutive session following March quarter earnings. The lender reported net profit at Rs 143.8 crore for the quarter ended March 2020 against loss of Rs 1,985.2 crore in same period last year, following sharp slide in provisions. 5/11 UCO Bank | CMP: Rs 16.10 | The share price surged over 15 percent after the bank reported net profit of Rs 16.8 crore against loss of Rs 1,552 crore (YoY). Gross NPA stood at 16.8 percent against 19.5 percent QoQ while net NPA was at 5.5 percent against 6.3 percent QoQ. NII reduced 2.9 percent at Rs 1,254 crore against Rs 1,291.9 crore YoY. 6/11 PNC Infratech | CMP: Rs 138.90 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after the company won order from NHAI for Rs 1,412 crore. The company has received letter of award (LOA) for a NHAI project of 53.95 km long four-laning of Meerut - Nazibabad section of NH-119 (New NH-34) from design chainage, in the state of Uttar Pradesh under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for Rs 1,412 crore. The company was the lowest bidder for the said project. 7/11 Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 52.05 | Share price shed over 2 percent after the company reported 92.31 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had reported a profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of last year. 8/11 Oil & gas stocks gain | BPCL, HPCL and IOC gained 4-6 percent on June 26 after rise in petrol and diesel prices in India for 20 continuous days. Shares of IOC were one of the most active stocks on NSE in terms of volumes with 4,64,92,572 shares being traded. 9/11 IRCTC | CMP: Rs 1,385 | The stock price shed 2 percent ahead of its March quarter earnings. The stock also fell after the Indian Railways cancelled all regular trains, barring the special trains announced by the Indian Railways during the COVID-19 induced lockdown, till August 12. 10/11 IT stocks rally | IT stocks gained the most on June 26 after Accenture came out with better-than-expected quarterly numbers. The company reported an adjusted third-quarter profit of $1.90 a share, which beat the $1.85 average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Infosys and NIIT Tech were the top gainers which added over 6 percent each followed by TCS, Wipro, Mindtree and HCL Tech. 11/11 ITC | CMP: Rs 195.90 | Shares were down over 3 percent ahead of the company's March quarter earnings. The company is likely to report moderate growth in profit due to lower tax cost, but lower volumes in cigarette business could hit revenue during the quarter-ended March 2020. The company will announce its quarterly earnings on June 26. Cigarette business is likely to be impacted by hike in excise duty and COVID-19-led nationwide lockdown during the quarter. Hence, brokerages expect 5-6 percent decline in volumes, though realisation may be higher due to price hike. First Published on Jun 26, 2020 04:59 pm