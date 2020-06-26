Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 26

ITC | CMP: Rs 195.90 | Shares were down over 3 percent ahead of the company's March quarter earnings. The company is likely to report moderate growth in profit due to lower tax cost, but lower volumes in cigarette business could hit revenue during the quarter-ended March 2020. The company will announce its quarterly earnings on June 26. Cigarette business is likely to be impacted by hike in excise duty and COVID-19-led nationwide lockdown during the quarter. Hence, brokerages expect 5-6 percent decline in volumes, though realisation may be higher due to price hike.