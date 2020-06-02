Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 2

On the sectoral front, except FMCG, all other indices ended in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose around 1-2 percent. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indian indices rallied on the fifth consecutive day on June 2 and ended near the day's high level with Nifty just shy of the 10,000 mark. At close, Sensex was up 522.01 points, or 1.57%, at 33,825.53, while Nifty was up 152.95 points, or 1.56%, at 9,979.10. About 1712 shares advanced, 708 shares declined, and 150 shares remained unchanged. Here are the 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | Stock price jumped almost 8 percent after billionaire banker and Managing Director Uday Kotak reportedly agreed to sell stake worth around Rs 6,000 crore in the private sector lender. The aim is to comply with a settlement agreement struck with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January on promoter stake dilution, sources told Moneycontrol. 3/11 Tata Motors | Share price rose 7 percent after the company resumed operations at all its plants. The company in a statement said that it has resumed operations at all plants along with the Jamshedpur Plant also getting approval on May 27, 2020. 4/11 Tata Power Company | Stock price was up 8 percent after the company completed the acquisition of 51 percent stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution for Rs 178.5 crore. "We wish to inform that Tata Power has acquired 51 percent equity stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) at a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore. GRIDCO Limited will hold balance 49 percent equity stake on TPCODL," the company said in a filing to the exchanges on June 1, 2020. 5/11 Bajaj Finance | The stock price jumped over 8 percent after resumption of economic activities and was one of the top index gainers. Brokerage firm Geojit has a buy recommendation on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,570. 6/11 Strides Pharma | Shares gained over 2 percent after getting approval from the US health regulator for its skin ointment. Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid responsive dermatoses. Strides Pharma in its June 2 BSE filing said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte, Singapore, has received approval for Triamcinolone Acetonide Ointment USP, 0.05 percent from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA). 7/11 Voltas | Stock price was up 3 percent after the company reported a 12.52 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 159.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter. Its consolidated net profit was Rs 141.74 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal. 8/11 NCC | Share price jumped over 6 percent after Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company bought 40,00,000 shares at Rs 25.92 per share on NSE. The company in a filing to the exchanges said that it has received four new orders for Rs 1,136 crore (exclusive of GST) in the month of May 2020. Out of this, two orders totalling Rs 993 crore pertain to Water Division and two orders totalling Rs 143 crore pertains to Building Division. 9/11 TVS Motor | Share price was up 3 percent after the company reported total sales of 58,906 units in May after resuming operations which were suspended due to nationwide lockdown. Total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units, out of which domestic sales were at 41,067 units last month. Three-wheeler sales stood at 2,688 units in May. 10/11 Ratnamani Metals & Tubes | Stock price jumped 3 percent after the company received new domestic order for stainless steels tubes of Rs 35 crore and an export order for stainless steel tubes of Rs 22 crore to be completed by January, 2021. 11/11 Coal India | The share price shed over 3 percent after coal production for the month of May fell 11.3 percent to 41.43 MT as against 46.69 MT, YoY. Coal offtake stood at 39.95 MT against 52.10 MT, down 23.3 percent. First Published on Jun 2, 2020 04:16 pm