Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 2

Indian indices rallied on the fifth consecutive day on June 2 and ended near the day's high level with Nifty just shy of the 10,000 mark. At close, Sensex was up 522.01 points, or 1.57%, at 33,825.53, while Nifty was up 152.95 points, or 1.56%, at 9,979.10. About 1712 shares advanced, 708 shares declined, and 150 shares remained unchanged. Here are the 10 stocks that moved the most today: