Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 10

Among sectors, auto and metal indices ended lower, while Nifty PSU Bank index rose 3.5 percent followed by IT, infra, pharma and energy. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Indices ended in positive territory amid volatile trade witnessed on June 10 with Nifty above 10,100 levels. At close, the Sensex was up 290.36 points or 0.86% at 34,247.05, and the Nifty was up 69.50 points or 0.69% at 10,116.20. About 1,503 shares advanced, 1,005 shares declined, and 155 shares remained unchanged. Here are the top 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Godrej Consumer | CMP: Rs 633.75 | Share price was down almost 4 percent after Vivek Gambhir resigned as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company. Nisaba Godrej, the executive chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), will take over as MD and CEO on July 1, 2020. Gambhir will step down from the position on June 30 and will continue to be on the company's board as a whole-time director until September 30, 2020. 3/11 Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,304.50 | The stock price was down over 3 percent after the company posted poor numbers for the quarter ended March 2020. The company on June 9 has reported a standalone profit at Rs 621 crore the fourth quarter of FY20 as against Rs 730.32 crore in the same period last year, a decline of 15 percent. The significant fall in tax cost (down 91.5 percent YoY) helped limit the decline in bottom-line. 4/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 30.60 | Stock price gained 2 percent after Madhu Kapur's family withdrew the suit filed against the bank management in Bombay High Court, according to exchange communication. The Kapurs' had filed the affidavit seeking recognition and right to participate in the management of the bank, restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying their shareholding into a non-promoter shareholding. 5/11 Cupid | CMP: Rs 180.30 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company received a repeat order from Medical Stores Department, Government of Tanzania for the supply of male condoms worth Rs 23.61 crore approximately. 6/11 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries | CMP: Rs 23.95 | The stock price spiked almost 10 percent after the company in the Q4FY20 reported 37 percent YoY jump in net profit to Rs 44.26 crore against Rs 32.34 crore and 118 percent jump in revenue from operation to Rs 461.7 crore from Rs 211.22 crore. 7/11 Panacea Biotec | CMP: Rs 203.70 | Share price surged 20 percent after the company collaborated with US-based Refana Inc. to enable global development, manufacturing and distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine. As part of the collaboration, Panacea Biotec will make a vaccine through a joint venture (JV) to be based in Ireland. 8/11 Manappuram Finance | CMP: Rs 144 | Shares rose over 3 percent after the Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors of the company approved the issuance of the private placement of rated, secured, redeemable nonConvertible debentures up to Rs 250 crore. 9/11 Dhanuka Agritech | CMP: Rs 635.20 | The share price was up 7 percent after the company reported 46 percent YoY jump in consolidated to Rs 39 crore from Rs 26.7 crore and 18.1 percent jump in revenue to Rs 227.6 crore from Rs 192.7 crore. 10/11 Gujarat Pipavav Port | CMP: Rs 71.30 | Stock price was up over 7 percent after the company reported revenue in-line with expectations. The cost control boosted the margin. Jefferies reportedly raised FY22 profit estimates to account for lower costs but retained a hold rating while raising the target price to Rs 60 from Rs 53 per share. 11/11 eClerx Services | CMP: Rs 407.40 | The stock price was down 5 percent after the company delivered a weak set of Q4 numbers which could keep the pressure on the stock. The business has slipped once again in the March quarter with COVID-19 impacting deliveries. First Published on Jun 10, 2020 04:44 pm