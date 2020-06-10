Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 10

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 30.60 | Stock price gained 2 percent after Madhu Kapur's family withdrew the suit filed against the bank management in Bombay High Court, according to exchange communication. The Kapurs' had filed the affidavit seeking recognition and right to participate in the management of the bank, restrain individual directors from acting as such or holding themselves out as directors of the bank and restrain the bank from making or continuing with any application to any regulator/authorities for reclassifying their shareholding into a non-promoter shareholding.