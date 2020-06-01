Slideshow | Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on June 1

Voltas | Share price surged 12 percent after the company reported a 12.5 percent jump in its consolidated Q4 FY20 net profit at Rs 159.5 crore against Rs 141.74 crore in the year-ago period. The total income for the quarter was up at Rs 2,150.09 crore as compared to Rs 2,120.02 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share (400 percent) for the year 2019-20 which shall be subject to approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting of the company.