Slideshow | Foreign brokerages raise target on these 8 stocks; take a look

Britannia Industries | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Downgrade to outperform from buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,900 from Rs 3,700 per share. According to CLSA, the earnings momentum is likely to sustain, while valuations offer limited room for upside. The quick response to supply chain issues enhanced demand opportunity in Q1FY21, while expect demand to normalise to high single digits for the rest of the year. CLSA do not see material benefit of an expected health & hygiene trend and it revised its earnings estimates up by 2-5% over FY20-22.