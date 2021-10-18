MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Slideshow | Foreign brokerages raise target of these 11 stocks, do you own any?

IT firms, a private bank and a PSU are among the firms that global brokerages expect to continue doing well

Rakesh Patil
October 18, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST
The Indian market continued to make the fresh record highs on positive September quarter earnings, better CPI inflation and IIP data. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty touched fresh record highs of 61,894.33 and 18,524.40 in the early trade on October 18.
The Indian market continued to make the fresh record highs on positive September quarter earnings, better CPI inflation and IIP data. The BSE Sensex and the Nifty touched fresh record highs of 61,894.33 and 18,524.40 in the early trade on October 18.
Wipro | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 780
Wipro | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 780
Tata Motors | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 565 from Rs 435
Tata Motors | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 565 from Rs 435
Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,050 from Rs 2,580 (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 3,050 from Rs 2,580 (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Infosys | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 2,250 from Rs 1,890
Infosys | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 2,250 from Rs 1,890
Coal India | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 180 from Rs 135
Coal India | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Raised to Rs 180 from Rs 135
Mindtree | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,900
Mindtree | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,900
Vedanta | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Upgrade to outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 420 from Rs 285
Vedanta | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Upgrade to outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 420 from Rs 285
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 2,050
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 2,050
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,450
HCL Technologies | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 1,450
Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 640 from Rs 555
Hindalco Industries | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 640 from Rs 555
Avenue Supermarts | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 5,950
Avenue Supermarts | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 5,950
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Oct 18, 2021 12:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.