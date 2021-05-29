MARKET NEWS

Foreign brokerages cut target of these five companies

Foreign broking houses cut the target price of Mahindra and Mahindra, Ramco Cements, Ujjivan Financial, Amara Raja Batteries and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

May 29, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Market gained half a percent on healthy buying saw in the IT and realty stocks on May 26, with benchmark indices inching towards the record high levels. The market is expecting another set of relief measures to boost the worst-hit sectors like tourism, aviation and hospitality along with MSMEs.
Market continued its gaining momentum on Ma y28 with Nifty hitting fresh record high amid buying seen in the metal and energy stocks. However, foreign broking houses cut the target price of these five companies:
Zee Entertainment Enterprises| Brokerage: Goldman Sachs | Rating: Neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 208 from Rs 225. The revenue growth of 1% YoY is 7% below our estimate. Broking houses expect growth outlook for Zee to stay challenged and forecast a 5% FY20-25 revenue CAGR (8% FY21-25 CAGR). The television advertisement will continue to lose share to digital and make 7-10% cuts to the EBITDA estimates.
Mahindra and Mahindra | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: cut to Rs 1,060 from Rs 1,150. CLSA cut FY22/23 core EPS by 13%/9%. See weak tractor volumes in FY22 & delay in new SUV launches, while underlying macro fundamentals are strong for a rebound in H2FY22 & FY23.
Ujjivan Financial | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Downgrade to neutral | Target: Cut to Rs 240. The Q4 was operationally weak with Rs 75 crore interest reversal impacting the PPoP. Company managed to remain barely profitable for FY21 despite being negatively surprised by large NPAs across all segments. The overall stress levels remain high. The collection efficiency declined 300-600 bps across segments in April 2021.
Amara Raja Batteries | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 725. The EBITDA was 4 percent below our estimates due to lower-than-expected gross margin. The valuations are expensive, with rerating is unlikely.
Ramco Cements | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Cut to Rs 1,045 from Rs 1,150. CLSA expects FY22 volume growth of 15 percent & EBITDA/t of Rs 1,470. The consistency of earnings in FY22 is likely to be key.
