Slideshow | Brokerages raise target in these 12 stocks. Do you own any?

Max Financial |Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 780 from Rs 720. According to CLSA, the revised Axis Bank deal is a step closer to completion. The Q2 results were strong with APE growth of 8% YoY. The VNB margin could normalise in H2FY21 and the brokerage expects VNB margin to improve to 23% in FY21. CLSA increased its FY21/FY22 VNB by 15%, reported CNBC-TV18.