Slideshow | Brokerages have raised price targets for these 6 stocks

Indian Hotels, Tata Steel and NTPC are among the stocks for which brokerages have raised the target price.

Rakesh Patil
December 18, 2020 / 11:07 AM IST
Sensex
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the fifth consecutive day, hitting a record close on December 17, with the Nifty galloping past 13,700.
Power Grid | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 225 from Rs 215 per share. The company announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share against CLSA's estimate of Rs 6.50-7. However, CLSA is confident of its FY21 dividend estimate of Rs 11.50 per share. The company should declare more interim dividends in Q4 as it is well on track to achieve capitalisation. The buy rating is on attractiveness to ESG investors and inexpensive valuation, CNBC-TV18 reported.
L&T | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,510 per share. The valuations are undemanding vis-a-vis the outlook. The government's focus on infrastructure provides growth comfort. The rise in the share of multilateral-funded projects also bodes well. The execution and cash collections are seen improving from FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.
NTPC | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 165 from Rs 155 per share. It is one of the worst-performing stocks in the Nifty despite earnings growth, while its valuations are near historic lows. The ESG concerns are likely the main reason for the poor performance, while focus on renewables should help improve ESG. The company enjoys a superior business model with regulated returns and its 20 GW of plant under-construction will help earnings. Its low cost of borrowing should help in renewable power auctions and portfolios, CNBC-TV18 said.
Tata Steel | Brokerage: CLSA | Target: Raised to Rs 750 from Rs 585 per share. The metal rally is likely to continue in the near term. The brokerage expects earnings to improve and prices to cool off and spreads to moderate. The demand outlook in China following the Chinese new year is a key monitor. FY22 spreads to be higher YoY. CLSA prefers Tata Steel on its better margin outlook and raised its steel and metal price assumptions. It also raised EBITDA estimates for its coverage stocks by 1%-19% for FY21-23, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Indian Hotels | Brokerage: HSBC | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 151 from Rs 120.50 per share. The seasonal recovery in demand and pick-up in the banquet business should boost the profitability and it should also benefit from some consolidation and focus on growth. The wider availability of vaccine could further boost demand, CNBC-TV18 reported the brokerage as saying.
L&T Technology | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,750 per share. CLSA has upgraded the stock rating to 'outperform' and raised target to Rs 2,020 from Rs 1,750 per share. Management interactions indicate a strong pipeline and more deals could follow. Order wins to add to the steady demand revival. The company should see a meaningful improvement in revenue growth and margin. The broking house raised FY22/FY23 EBIT by 8%/10% respectively, reported CNBC-TV18.
Rakesh Patil
first published: Dec 18, 2020 11:07 am

