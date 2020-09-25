Slideshow | Brokerages bets on these 6 stocks for up to 80% upside

Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 743 | Target: Rs 975 | Upside: 31 percent. The company has a higher exposure (around 80%) to the regulated markets of US and Europe. Strong traction in the US and gradual pick up in the other geographies would support topline growth, while steady margin improvement would result in double-digit earnings growth. Aurobindo’s sales and PAT are expected to report 9.2% and 11.5% CAGR, respectively, over FY2020-FY2023. The stock price has corrected by around 16% in a little over one month. This would provide a good entry point for investors.