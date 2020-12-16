MARKET NEWS

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 7 stocks for an upside of up to 69%

Gail India, NRB Bearings, Capacite Infraprojects and Laurus Labs are among the stocks for which brokerages have maintained a 'buy' rating.

Rakesh Patil
December 16, 2020 / 11:28 AM IST
Indian indices registered a strong recovery from the day's lows and ended flat in a highly volatile session on December 15. The Sensex rose 9.71 points to end at 46,263.17, while the Nifty added 9.70 points at 13,567.90.
Laurus Labs | Brokerage: AnandRathi | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 328.40 | Target: Rs 424 | Upside: 29 percent. The company is targeting both developed markets and emerging markets (global fund tenders, WHO tender, PEPFAR tender, and various African incountry tenders). The company has cumulatively filed 26 ANDAs and 2 Para IV for North America and filed nine dossiers in EU markets, 12 dossiers in Canada. To supplement growth, Laurus has undertaken a capex programme (Rs 12,000 million) of which Rs 5,000 million has been allocated towards formulations, to be largely funded through internal accruals. The management has indicated that growth is volume-driven as all its facilities are running at optimum utilisation. It also guided that there is no one off or bunched up sales in 2Q and the growth momentum will remain sustainable in the 2HFY21.
Capacite Infraprojects | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 186.25 | Target: Rs 270 | Upside: 45 percent. Prabhudas Lilladher believes the worst is behind for the company and it is poised for an exponential growth on account of a) real estate sector witnessing a strong turnaround across all major markets, b) labour availability surpassing pre-COVID levels and c) execution garnering pace across major projects. It believes Capacite's impressive order book and execution momentum, lean balance sheet, strong management pedigree and asset-light business model would help gain good traction for opportunities arising in the sector. Given healthy 1HFY21 performance and clarity on project execution, the broking house raised FY22/23 earnings estimates by 0.7%/ 11.8%, while keeping FY21 estimates largely unchanged.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,263.15 | Target: Rs 3,465 | Upside: 6 percent. The broking house believes the firm has strong ingredients for being a sustainable growth engine, considering high growth digital solutions, growth momentum in large client deals & deal pipeline, strong capabilities in cloud & products, higher M&A & partnerships, a focused team and higher offshore revenues will protect margins structurally.
Security and Intelligence Services | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 459.35 | Target: Rs 600 | Upside: 30 percent. Motilal Oswal values the company at Rs 600 per share, using sum of the parts, with EV of Rs 625 using DCF for India Security business (Rs 329), EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x (Rs 166) on the international business (in line with global peers), and DCF for facilities management business (Rs 130). The target value implies a target P/E multiple of 30x/23x for FY22/FY23. The key risks are the integration of current or future acquired entities going wrong, an increase in attrition and difficulty in talent management and AUD’s depreciation against the INR.
NRB Bearings | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 92.65 | Target: Rs 157 | Upside: 69 percent. With an increased emphasis on weight reduction in vehicles and lower space utilisation, applications for needle roller bearings will continue to increase. In the past two years, a slowdown in OEM demand, in India and global markets, hit NRB Bearing earnings. However, Motilal Oswal senses that the worst is over and forecasts strong earnings growth over the next two-three years.
Cipla | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 781.65 | Target: Rs 887 | Upside: 13 percent. The brokerage has upgraded the stock to buy from hold as it included Rs 51 per share benefit from Revlimid launch leading to a new target price of Rs 887 (earlier Rs836). The company is now the fourth player to settle Revlimid patent litigation with BMS (Bristol Myers Squibb) for volume restricted launch post March-CY22E and no volume restriction post January-CY26E. The brokerage expects Cipla to capture a market share of 5%/7%/10%/12% over FY23/24/25/26E, with price erosion of 40-65% that translates to Rs 41 bn of NPV and Rs 51 per share.
Gail India | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 125.25 | Target: Rs 155 | Upside: 23 percent. The main concern of GAIL investors was its US HH contracts but the commissioning of three fertilizer plants on the Jagdishpur-Haldia pipeline by mid-2021 would mitigate these concerns. A spurt in spot LNG prices as well as petchem margins would help the stock in the short term. Despite the 30% outperformance in November, the stock trades at a 35% and 38% discount to its one-year forward long-term P/E and P/B average, respectively. The brokerage sees GAIL as one of the top large-picks, with a target price of Rs 155 (valuing at 8x Dec’22E adjusted EPS).
first published: Dec 16, 2020 11:28 am

