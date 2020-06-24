Slideshow | Brokerages bet on these 10 stocks for double-digit returns

Chambal Fertlisers | Brokerage: SMC | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 149 | Target: Rs 181 | Upside: 21 percent. The company expects the farming sector would get a boost in FY21 with the forecast of a good monsoon. It also expects normal production in all its plants. The demand for products looks encouraging and the firm is comfortable on the logistics side also. The company does not foresee any challenge in terms of availability of manpower. It expects to comfortably meet all its obligations towards interest and term loan repayments for the current year.