Slideshow | Angel Broking bets on these 15 stocks that can return upto 30%

Infosys | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 699 | Target: Rs 841 | Upside: 20 percent. Under the new management of Salil Parekh Infosys has become aggressive in terms of signing new deals which are expected to drive growth for the company. In FY19, the company won large deals of $6.3 billion as against $3.1 billion in FY18. For the first 9 months of FY21, the company has already signed large deals worth $7.3 billion. Broking House expects Infosys to report above industry average growth rates on the back of strong deal wins which will drive topline growth. Rupee depreciation from 71 levels to 77 to the US dollar will have a positive impact on top-line and bottom-line and will mitigate the adverse impact due to COVID-19 outbreak to a large extent.