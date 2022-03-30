English
    Six sugar stocks gain 30-150% in 3 months. Experts see industry riding high on ethanol

    The Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on March 29 but several sugar stocks saw selling pressure. The sector, however, has had a good run so far this calendar year with six stocks gaining more than 30 percent in 2022 and scrips like Ugar Sugar Works turning multi-baggers

    Ritesh Presswala
    March 30, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    India’s equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty ended higher on March 29 but several sugar stocks saw selling pressure. The sector, however, has had a good run so far this year. Six stocks have gained more than 30 percent in 2022 and scrips like Ugar Sugar Works have turned multi-baggers. Experts say the government's emphasis on ethanol blending in fuel has been the main driver of gains in sugar stocks.
    The Ugar Sugar Works Ltd. | The stock has risen 151 from Rs 30.10 on December 31, 2021 to Rs 75.60 on March 29, 2022.
    Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. | The stock has risen 73 from Rs 307.05 on December 31, 2021 to Rs 532.70 on March 29, 2022.
    Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 70 from Rs 71.40 on December 31, 2021 to Rs 121.20 on March 29, 2022.
    Mawana Sugars Ltd. | The stock has risen 67 from Rs 78.95 on December 31, 2021 to Rs 131.75 on March 29, 2022.
    Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 41 from Rs 221.20 on December 31, 2021 to Rs 312.20 on March 29, 2022.
    Vikram Kasat, Head Advisory at Prabhudas Lilladher, "India is a sugar surplus country and Ethanol announcement was one of the key reasons behind the rally along with the huge export demand. Everybody announced their capex as well. And since this Russia-Ukraine war has started, sugar stocks have got a boost as India has become a preferred source for sugar supplies for consuming markets like West Asia, East¬ern Africa and South Asia. With rising crude prices, Brazilian sugarcane is being diverted to ethanol, improving opportunities for Indian sugar export. Also due to rising freight volatility in the market, they see India as a better option since Indian cargoes can reach Gulf within a short span of time between one week to 10 days. Contracts for over 15 lt have been concluded over the past 20 days. Some international trade houses are in view that Indian Sugar exports could be in range of 80-85 lt this season. In the current sugar season, exports during October¬February stood at 47 lt — an increase of 165% over 17.75 lt in the same period a year ago. Indonesia, China,Bangladesh, Malaysia, South Korea and the UAE among others have buyers been of Indian major sugar. We are optimistic on the sector and further rally can be possible as ethanol has a long runway and export demand is also booming. Ethanol has made Sugar sector to turn structural from cyclical. And when there is a structural shift, in the first phase of rally we see improvements in profit and loss and in the second phase of the rally we see improving balance sheets. So we would recommend investors to witness both the phases with their investments."
    Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, "Sugar industries growth was led by a pickup in industrial demand and increased exports. The government's increased emphasis on ethanol blending in fuel has been the main driver of sugar inventories. Sugar businesses produce ethanol as a byproduct, and India wants to blend 20% ethanol into petrol and diesel by 2025, implying a greater upside for such stocks. The demand in consumption is yet to increase in the domestic market and we expect that increase in demand will further strengthen the growth of the sector and will lead to further growth.  Investors can further Buy/add there positions in these stocks at small correction in the market."
    Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities, "The main driver of sugar stocks has been the government's increased thrust on ethanol blending in fuel. Ethanol is a by-product for sugar companies and India has plans to blend 20% ethanol in petrol and diesel by 2025, from the current level of ~8% This is aimed at reducing crude oil imports in India which currently stands at ~85%.Ethanol demand should grow at a 15% CAGR over FY22-30E driven by the government’s mandate of 20% ethanol-blending in petrol. It is estimated that by 2025, at 20% blending rate, ethanol Industry will grow by 500%, with Ethanol demand expected to increase to 1,016 Crore liters. Further, higher diversion of cane towards ethanol will solve the problem of surplus sugar inventory and reduce business volatility.  Improved profitability and reduced working capital will ensure superior cash flows, which along with the improvement in RoE/RoCE, would lead to sector re-rating. Tailwinds from global sugar demand supply balance driving exports and higher sucrose diversion towards ethanol would allow the industry to curtail its closing inventory levels, which in turn would result in lower total debt, despite ongoing debt-funded distillery expansions. Reduced debt levels in addition to expanded operating profits emanating from favourable pricing as well as increased share of ethanol in revenue mix would support industry’s credit metrics despite recent hike in cane prices that can constrain profit expansion to an extent. Sugar is thematic but the tailwind of ethanol makes it a unique proposition. Sugar is an agro-based industry and India is the second largest producer of sugar after Brazil and contributes around 20% to the global sugar supply. Sugar companies would witness overall profitability improvement and reducing the working capital requirements.
    Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
    first published: Mar 30, 2022 08:45 am
