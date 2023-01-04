Six stocks make it to KRChoksey hotlist for January with an upside of up to 33%

Rakesh Patil

READ MORE

After a strong start for the year 2023, the market on January 3 witnessed volatile trade but managed to end on positive note with Nifty above 18,200. Here are the top chart picks by KRChoksey for January 2023.Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 194| Upside: Rs 31.7 percentAxis Bank | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,120 | Upside: 16.4 percentBritannia Industries | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 4,829 | Upside: 13.6 percentMaruti Suzuki India | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 11,158| Upside: 33 percentReliance Industries | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,076 | Upside: 20.3 percent (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)SBI Life Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 22.3 percent