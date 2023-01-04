English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Six stocks make it to KRChoksey hotlist for January with an upside of up to 33%

    Ashok Leyland, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI Life Insurance Company among the six stocks which are likely to give 13-33 percent return in the month of January 2023.

    Rakesh Patil
    January 04, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
    Hand,Holding,Magnifying,Glass,With,Stock,Market,Graph,Background
    After a strong start for the year 2023, the market on January 3 witnessed volatile trade but managed to end on positive note with Nifty above 18,200. Here are the top chart picks by KRChoksey for January 2023.
    Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 194| Upside: Rs 31.7 percent
    Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 194| Upside: Rs 31.7 percent
    Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,120 | Upside: 16.4 percent
    Axis Bank | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,120 | Upside: 16.4 percent
    Representative image.
    Britannia Industries | Rating: Accumulate | Target Price: Rs 4,829 | Upside: 13.6 percent
    Rank 10 | Maruti Suzuki Brezza | Cars sold: 1,14,959 | At number 10 is the Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The car was refreshed this year with a new design, more efficient engine and a tweaked name tag. Maruti Suzuki decided on rebadging the Vitara Brezza into just Brezza, saving the first part for the Grand Vitara, which was launched later in the year. Back in 2021, Maruti Suzuki sold 1,15,962 units of the SUV. With the sales figures for December 2022 still left to be counted, it looks like the Brezza will grow. Right now, the Brezza is placed three positions lower than last year’s seventh. The new Brezza came with the same basic dimensions as its previous-gen counterpart, save for the height. All new panels, however, distinguish the SUV from the old, with new interiors to boot. Powering the Brezza is the new K15C engine that produces 103 hp maximum power and 137 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. A six-speed torque converter automatic is also available on the top trims of the car. Prices start at Rs 7.99 lakh. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
    Maruti Suzuki India | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 11,158| Upside: 33 percent
    Reliance Industries: Indian Oil Corporation selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm says Indian Oil Corporation selected Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Jio will provide SD-WAN solution that will power IOCL's retail automation and critical business processes. JioBusiness will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (software defined wide area network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
    Reliance Industries | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,076 | Upside: 20.3 percent (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
    SBI Life Insurance Company Weightage: 3.6% Sector: Finance Active equity schemes that held the stock: 184
    SBI Life Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,550 | Upside: 22.3 percent
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
    first published: Jan 4, 2023 07:49 am