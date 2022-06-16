Six smallcap stocks surge over 100% in 2022, do you own any?

Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol

The Indian equity market has had a rough ride in the year 2022 so far. The Nifty has declined 11.49 percent, and Sensex has fallen 11.6 percent this year so far. The smallcap index has lost about 17 percent year-to-date, but six stocks from the index have bucked the trend. These stocks have given more than 100 percent return to their investors in less than six months. FIIs increased their stake in 5 out of these 6 stocks during the March 2022 quarter. It is also interesting to know that all the six stocks look extremely strong on the Moneycontrol SWOT analysis.Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 235 percent to Rs 344 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 103 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 18 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 418. Market-capitalisation stands at 5,119.Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 138 percent to Rs 103 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 43 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 19 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 128. Market-capitalisation stands at 18,034.BLS International Services Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 122 percent to Rs 211 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 95 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 8 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 229. Market-capitalisation stands at 4,329.Vadilal Industries Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 115 percent to Rs 1952 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 910 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 9 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 2139. Market-capitalisation stands at 1,403.Bharat Dynamics Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 106 percent to Rs 806 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 391 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 11 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 905. Market-capitalisation stands at 14,780.Mirza International Ltd. | In 2022 so far, the stock has risen 105 percent to Rs 258 on June 15, 2022, from Rs 126 as on December 31, 2021. Currently, it is trading 2 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 263. Market-capitalisation stands at 3,104