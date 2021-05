The Government Of Singapore invests in Indian equities under the foreign institutional investors' umbrella. It is one of the high networth investors in India. As of May 21, 2021, the Government Of Singapore (GoS) publicly holds 33 stocks worth over Rs 86,000 crore, as per the latest shareholding data filed by companies with the exchanges. Please note that this is not an exhaustive estimate of its portfolio but only consists of those companies in which it holds over 1 percent stake. Interestingly, 5 stocks from the list have gained over 50 percent in 2021 so far. On the other hand, a few scrips from its portfolio have fallen over 10 percent during the same time period. Data Source ( ACE Equity).

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd. | The stock has risen 121 percent to Rs 761.40 as on May 21, 2021, from Rs 344.05 on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, the Government of Singapore held 2.57 percent stake in the company. The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 287 as of May 21, 2021.

Anant Raj Ltd. | The stock has risen 115 percent to Rs 58.05 as on May 21, 2021, from Rs 27.05 on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, the Government of Singapore held 4.20 percent stake in the company. The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 72 as of May 21, 2021.

Tata Motors - DVR Ordinary | The stock has risen 96 percent to Rs 147.50 as on May 21, 2021, from Rs 75.20 on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, the Government of Singapore held 2.13 percent stake in the company. The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 160 as of May 21, 2021.

MPS Ltd. | The stock has risen 70 percent to Rs 620.55 as on May 21, 2021, from Rs 365.15 on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, the Government of Singapore held 2.08 percent stake in the company. The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 23 as of May 21, 2021.

Hindalco Industries Ltd. | The stock has risen 62 percent to Rs 389.85 as on May 21, 2021, from Rs 240.50 on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, the Government of Singapore held 3.00 percent stake in the company. The net value of its holding in the company stood at Rs 2624 as of May 21, 2021.