Sharekhan on why these 6 stock can surge up to 44%

Indian market broke the two-day losing streak but ended flat due to profit booking witnessed at the higher levels on March 8. At Close, Sensex was up 35.75 points, or 0.07%, at 50,441.07, and Nifty gained 18.10 points, or 0.12%, at 14,956.20. Sectorally, action was seen in PSU bank, energy, media, metal, and IT stocks, while some profit-taking was visible in realty, FMCG, consumption, and financial services space. However, Mid and smallcaps indices outperformed with gains of 0.3-0.6 percent each. The Nifty formed a small Bearish candle on daily scale with long upper shadow which indicates limited upside with absence of direction. It negated its formation of lower highs, lower lows of the last two sessions. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,494 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 484 crore in the Indian equity market on March 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 537.10 | Target: Rs 655 | Upside: 22 percent. Company is poised to scale up its sales and execution over the next two to three years with a strong management team at the helm of having credible experience in their respective fields. Further, the company is expected to benefit from the government’s relentless focus on affordable housing segments, rising affordability levels, favourable state government policies for real estate, and ample inorganic growth opportunities in the sector. The company’s low gearing (current consolidated net debt to equity at just 0.04x with 7.5% cost of debt) can be utilised to raise debt to fund inorganic expansion and land acquisitions. Company trades at higher NAV discount to its peers, where companies such as Godrej Properties trade at a high premium to NAV, DLF, and Sobha near NAV, Phoenix, Oberoi and Prestige. Weak macroeconomic environment leading to lull in industry growth trend is a key risk.

Nippon Life India Asset Management | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 354.25 | Target: Rs 418 | Upside: 18 percent. Company is currently available at reasonable valuations of 33x/28x its FY2022E/FY2023E EPS, which are still at a significant discount to the listed industry leader. Comparing the market cap to AUM basis, the company is available at 7.6% (lower than industry leader, which is at ~17%) and has, therefore, head room available. Going forward, industry tailwinds and upside benefits from offshore money inflow (helped by MNC owner) can be growth drivers for the company. The change in ownership has helped and can potentially result in improved global funds flow for the AMC. We expect earnings recovery to gain strength going into FY2022E and FY2023E. The company remains committed to a strong retail business (strong SIP segment; penetration in B30 cities), which we believe are positives for the long term. We believe factors such as improving cost optimisation and operating leverage benefits (due to AUM growth) can result in improvement in RoE, which will be further triggers for re-rating for the stock. As NAM’s revenue ultimately depends on the value of the assets it manages, changes in market conditions and trend of flows into mutual funds may have an impact on operations and profitability.

Wipro | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 416.85 | Target: Rs 510 | Upside: 22 percent. Wipro has redefined its strategic focus with speedy decisions on large strategic M&A in BFSI space and significant hires in leadership positions. This acquisition would the company’s drive growth going ahead given cross-sell/up sell opportunities, enhancement of capabilities, addition of large global financial clients and winning large transformational deals. Though the deal would impact margin during the first year, we believe Capco’s margins would improve in coming years with change in onsite mix and cost efficiency measures. According to broking house the key risks are rupee appreciation and/or adverse cross-currency movements, longer duration of pandemic, constraint in local talent supply in the US and a stringent visa regime to adversely impact earnings.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,490.20 | Target: Rs 6,500 | Upside: 44 percent. Sturdy new product pipeline, growth in base business would drive the growth in the US business. Backed by a likely improvement in acquired portfolio, expected pick up in acute therapies and sustained traction in chronics could drive the India sales. Further, initial observations of the recent study by Russia depicts that Sputnik V vaccine is effective against new mutations of the virus. The DCGI, pursuant to DRL’s application seeking emergency authorization for Sputnik V has asked for immunogenicity data which could be expected post the completion of the Phase III studies, that are currently underway. With Europe commencing a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine and few member countries in the EU approving the vaccine, it could also have a positive rub off effect on the approval process in India. Over the past 3 months the stock has underperformed the healthcare index & Sensex by ~9% and 19% respectively, with the stock price declining by ~7-8% providing a good entry point for investors. The key risks are adverse development on the regulatory front can impact earnings prospects and currency risks.

Greaves Cotton | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 150.50 | Target: Rs 170 | Upside: 13 percent. The performance of Greaves in Q3FY2021 has improved substantially on a sequential basis with PAT improving by 149.5% q-o-q, aided by 51.5% revenue growth and 626 bps expansion in EBITDA margin. The company’s thrust on the e-mobility business provides immense growth potential, as the EV industry remains the key priority of the Indian Government. Moreover, we expect the 3W industry to gain demand, as the COVID-19 situation gets normalised and vaccines are rolled out throughout the country. The opening of schools, educational institutions, corporates, and local/metro trains will be the key catalysts for demand. The company’s focus on new businesses provides further room for strong growth. Success in the e-mobility business and expansion of new portfolio of business provide a fair chance for further re-rating of valuation multiples in the medium term. According to Sharekhan company’s performance can be impacted adversely if commodity prices continue to rise at the current pace. Moreover, prolonged delay in the 3W industry’s recovery can materially impact our revenue projections.