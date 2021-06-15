Sharekhan bets on these insurance stocks given the scope for long-term growth Boking house Sharekhan bets on Bajaj Finserv, Nippon Life India AMC, Max Financial Services, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, ICICI Lombard general insurance and HDFC Life Insurance Company with an upside of 24 percent.
June 15, 2021 / 12:28 PM IST
Since the world is grappling with a healthcare crisis amid outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the need for insurance has been highlighted. In India, especially, where the penetration of insurance products is very low, the need for insurance across mortality, morbidity, and longevity coverage remains high. Sharekhan, therefore, feels the opportunity and scope for growth in life insurance sector is immense. "We believe improving customer awareness and formalisation of the economy along with credit penetration can be long-term growth drivers for the insurance industry," it added. Here are 6 stocks that the brokerage is betting on:
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,514 | Target: Rs 1,750 | Upside: 15 percent. GDPI growth is robust, and the present low loss ratios may correct. The long-term outlook is positive.
HDFC Life Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 682 | Target: Rs 850 | Upside: 24 percent. There is a favourable business mix. Long-term outlook positive.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 579 | Target: Rs 650 | Upside: 12 percent. With improving business mix the long term outlook is positive.
Max Financial Services | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,017 | Target: Rs 1,250 | Upside: 23 percent. The company has favourable business mix with deal finalisation with the Axis Bank. The long-term outlook is positive.
Nippon Life India AMC | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 371 | Target: Rs 418 | Upside: 12 percent. AUM reverts to growth, SIP inflows and foreign inflows are the positive triggers. The long-term outlook is positive.
Bajaj Finserv | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 11,898 | Target: Rs 13,140 | Upside: 10 percent. Subsidiary loan growth outlook improves, insurance earnings growth was strong and operating metrics to remain steady.