Sharekhan bets on these insurance stocks given the scope for long-term growth

Since the world is grappling with a healthcare crisis amid outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the need for insurance has been highlighted. In India, especially, where the penetration of insurance products is very low, the need for insurance across mortality, morbidity, and longevity coverage remains high. Sharekhan, therefore, feels the opportunity and scope for growth in life insurance sector is immense. "We believe improving customer awareness and formalisation of the economy along with credit penetration can be long-term growth drivers for the insurance industry," it added. Here are 6 stocks that the brokerage is betting on: