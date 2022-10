Sharekhan bets on these 5 small-cap stocks with an upside up to 31%

Rakesh Patil

Amid October expiry, benchmark indices ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on October 27. The Sensex was up 212.88 points or 0.36% at 59,756.84, and the Nifty was up 80.70 points or 0.46% at 17,737.Amber Enterprises | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,040 | Target Price: Rs 2,530 | Upside: 24 percentGNA Axles | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 673 | Target Price: Rs 841 | Upside: 25 percentKEI Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,639 | Target Price: Rs 1,895 | Upside: 15 percentLaurus Labs | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 458 | Target Price: Rs 600 | Upside: 31 percentDixon Technologies | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 4,407 | Target Price: Rs 4,960 | Upside: 12 percent