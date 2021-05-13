MARKET NEWS

SBI, Lupin, Bharti Airtel, ACC among Axis Securities' top picks for 14-34% upside

Overall, the market can correct but it will be an opportunity to accumulate quality stocks for long-term returns, Axis Securities has said.

Rakesh Patil
May 13, 2021 / 11:58 AM IST
The market will remain rangebound but it does offer good opportunities across the spectrum of sectors to add quality stocks that can generate excellent long term returns. Overall, the market could correct but it will be an opportunity to accumulate stocks as per our top pick themes, said Axis Securities.
The market remains rangebound but it does offer good opportunities across sectors to add quality stocks that can generate excellent long-term returns. Overall, the market could correct but it will be an opportunity to accumulate stocks, Axis Securities has said.
ICICI Bank | Stock Price: Rs 601 | Target Price: Rs 720 | Upside: 20 percent
State Bank Of India | Stock Price: Rs 354 | Target Price: Rs 477 | Upside: 34 percent
Federal Bank | Stock Price: Rs 80 | Target Price: Rs 93 | Upside: 16 percent
Equitas Small Finance | Stock Price: Rs 56 | Target Price: Rs 72 | Upside: 28 percent
Varun Beverages | Stock Price: Rs 951 | Target Price: Rs 1,200 | Upside: 26 percent
Relaxo Footwears | Stock Price: Rs 875 | Target Price: Rs 1,013 | Upside: 15 percent
Camlin Fine Sciences | Stock Price: Rs 154 | Target Price: Rs 184 | Upside: 19 percent
Amber Enterprises India | Stock Price: Rs 3,099 | Target Price: Rs 3,660 | Upside: 18 percent
Steel Strips Wheels | Stock Price: Rs 714 | Target Price: Rs 877 | Upside: 23 percent
Lupin | Stock Price: Rs 1,070 | Target Price: Rs 1,225 | Upside: 14 percent
Tech Mahindra | Stock Price: Rs 960 | Target Price: Rs 1,116 | Upside: 16 percent
Bharti Airtel | Stock Price: Rs 537 | Target Price: Rs 676 | Upside: 26 percent
HCL Technologies | Stock Price: Rs 899 | Target Price: Rs 1,088 | Upside: 21 percent
ACC | Stock Price: Rs 1,883 | Target Price: Rs 2,230 | Upside: 18 percent
Minda Corp | Stock Price: Rs 101 | Target Price: Rs 121 | Upside: 20 percent
