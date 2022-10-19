Samvat 2079 | Here are the top 9 gems listed by Axis Securities

Westlife Development | CMP: Rs 713 | Target: Rs 870 | Potential Upside: 22 percent ITC | CMP: Rs 326 | Target: Rs 380 | Potential Upside: 17 percent Sundaram Finance | CMP: Rs 2,130 | Target: Rs 2,490 | Potential Upside: 17 percent

Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 149 | Target: Rs 175 | Potential Upside: 17 percent Aptus Value Housing Finance India | CMP: Rs 303 | Target: Rs 350 | Potential Upside: 15 percent Indian Hotels Company | CMP: Rs 329 | Target: Rs 375 | Potential Upside: 14 percent NOCIL | CMP: Rs 263 | Target: Rs 300 | Potential Upside: 14 percent Polycab India | CMP: Rs 2,556 | Target: Rs 2,860 | Potential Upside: 12 percent Rakesh Patil

Samvat 2078 was a year of peaks and troughs with a roller-coaster ride in the equity market across the world. Since the last Diwali, the market has seen significant volatility led by liquidity reversal, policy tightening, the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, and a rising inflation. Samvat 2079 now looks much brighter and more promising. The Indian economy stands in a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy. "We believe the relative outperformance of the Indian market will sustain in Smavat 2079 as well and would be led by favourable macroeconomic factors and better-than-historical fundamentals of Indian corporates," said Axis Securities.| CMP: Rs 53 | Target: Rs 70 | Potential Upside: 32 percent