Samvat 2078 was a year of peaks and troughs with a roller-coaster ride in the equity market across the world. Since the last Diwali, the market has seen significant volatility led by liquidity reversal, policy tightening, the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical crisis, and a rising inflation. Samvat 2079 now looks much brighter and more promising. The Indian economy stands in a sweet spot of growth and remains the land of stability against the backdrop of a volatile global economy. "We believe the relative outperformance of the Indian market will sustain in Smavat 2079 as well and would be led by favourable macroeconomic factors and better-than-historical fundamentals of Indian corporates," said Axis Securities.