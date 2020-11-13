Samvat 2077 picks: Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 9 large & midcaps

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,699 | Target Price: Rs 5,964 | Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories fortune turned around after Erez Israeli (CEO from CY-19) laid down the roadmap for transformation of the organization by ensuring clear strategic focus, effective cost management for sustainable growth. Company is one of the few companies whose all plants stands cleared by USFDA and have a strong product pipeline with high value and limited competition products like gCopaxone, gNuvaring, gVascepa, gKuvan and gRevlimid. Its domestic formulations is also expected to outperform the IPM by 400-500bps once COVID concern fade while emerging markets would also spur growth with new launches.