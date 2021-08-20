MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

RIL, IGL and Gujarat Gas among preferred oil & gas stocks by Sharekhan

The earnings trajectory of upstream PSUs is expected to improve in the coming quarters supported by a sharp rally in oil price and potential hike of 50-60% in domestic gas price for H2FY2022, said the brokerage

Rakesh Patil
August 20, 2021 / 01:30 PM IST
Sharekhan maintain its constructive stance on City Gas Distribution (CGD) players given strong volume led earnings growth visibility, high RoEs, debt free status and robust FCF generation. The earnings trajectory of upstream PSUs expected to improve in the coming quarters supported by a sharp rally in oil price to ~ USD 70/bbl and potential hike of 50-60% in domestic gas price for H2FY2022. Broking house prefer Reliance Industries (RIL), Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Indraprastha Gas (IGL), and Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) in the oil & gas space.
Sharekhan maintained its 'constructive' stance on the City Gas Distribution (CGD) players given their strong volume-led earnings growth visibility, high RoEs, debt-free status and robust FCF generation. The earnings trajectory of upstream PSUs is expected to improve in the coming quarters supported by a sharp rally in oil price towards ~ USD 70/bbl and potential hike of 50-60% in domestic gas price for H2FY2022. Broking house prefers Reliance Industries (RIL), Gujarat Gas, Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Indraprastha Gas (IGL), and Gujarat State Petronet (GSPL) in the oil & gas space.
Reliance Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,171.55 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 10 percent | Broking firm have lowered the FY2022 earnings estimate to factor in weak retail performance in Q1FY2022 and have largely maintained FY2023 earnings estimates. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Reliance Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,171.55 | Target: Rs 2,400 | Upside: 10 percent | Broking firm have lowered the FY2022 earnings estimate to factor in weak retail performance in Q1FY2022 and have largely maintained FY2023 earnings estimates. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Petronet LNG | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 223.70 | Target: Rs 285 | Upside: 27 percent | Broking house fine-tuned FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimate.
Petronet LNG | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 223.70 | Target: Rs 285 | Upside: 27 percent | Broking house fine-tuned FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimate.
Mahanagar Gas | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,125.95 | Target: Rs 1,450 | Upside: 28 percent | Broking house maintained FY2022-2023 earnings estimates given the expectation of a fast volume recovery in coming quarters.
Mahanagar Gas | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,125.95 | Target: Rs 1,450 | Upside: 28 percent | Broking house maintained FY2022-2023 earnings estimates given the expectation of a fast volume recovery in coming quarters.
Indian Oil Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 106.10 | Target: Rs 125 | Upside: 18 percent | Brokerage house increased FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimates to factor in higher petchem and marketing margins, partially offset by slightly lower refinery utilisation rate.
Indian Oil Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 106.10 | Target: Rs 125 | Upside: 18 percent | Brokerage house increased FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimates to factor in higher petchem and marketing margins, partially offset by slightly lower refinery utilisation rate.
Representative image
Bharat Petroleum Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 463.45 | Target: Rs 520 | Upside: 12 percent | Sharekhan maintained FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimates given expectation of improvement in marketing volumes and likely cyclical GRM recovery.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 253.65 | Target: Rs 340 | Upside: 34 percent | Sharkhan fine-tuned FY2022 earnings estimates and increased FY2023 earnings estimate to factor in higher auto fuel marketing margins.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 253.65 | Target: Rs 340 | Upside: 34 percent | Sharkhan fine-tuned FY2022 earnings estimates and increased FY2023 earnings estimate to factor in higher auto fuel marketing margins.
Gujarat Gas
Gujarat Gas | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 725.60 | Target: Rs 890 | Upside: 22 percent | Sharehan maintained its FY2022-FY2024 earnings estimates of the company.
Gujarat State Petronet | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 372.45 | Target: Rs 410 | Upside: 10 percent | Research house maintained the FY2022- FY2023 earnings estimates.
Gujarat State Petronet | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 372.45 | Target: Rs 410 | Upside: 10 percent | Research house maintained the FY2022- FY2023 earnings estimates.
Indraprastha Gas | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 528.40 | Target: Rs 650 | Upside: 23 percent | Sharekhan maintained FY2022- FY2023 earnings estimate as we expect a strong volume recovery in the coming quarters.
Indraprastha Gas | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 528.40 | Target: Rs 650 | Upside: 23 percent | Sharekhan maintained FY2022- FY2023 earnings estimate as we expect a strong volume recovery in the coming quarters.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Slideshow #Stocks Views
first published: Aug 20, 2021 01:30 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.