    RIL and ICICI Bank among six largecaps which could give 16-36% return

    Read on to check the 6 stocks that Indian brokerages are betting on.

    Rakesh Patil
    March 29, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
    fando,sensex,nifty,derivative
    Market started the last week of FY22 on a negative note on March 28 but recovered smartly and ended in the green supported by the auto, bank, oil & gas and metal stocks. However, selling was seen in IT and Pharma names. Here are the top six largecaps which could give up to 36 percent upside:
    ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 699 | Target: Rs 970 | Upside: 38 percent
    Asian Paints | Brokerage: Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 3,046 | Target: Rs 3,689 | Upside: 21 percent
    Hindustan Unilever | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,954 | Target: Rs 2,500 | Upside: 27 percent
    State Bank of India | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 490 | Target: Rs 675 | Upside: 37 percent
    Reliance Industries | Brokerage: Emkay | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,596 | Target: Rs 3,045 | Upside: 17 percent
    Bharti Airtel | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 709 | Target: Rs 910 | Upside: 28 percent
    Tags: #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #Stocks Views
    first published: Mar 29, 2022 11:35 am
