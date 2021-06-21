RIL AGM on June 24: Key highlights of last four AGMs

Reliance Industries (RIL), India's largest company by market capitalisation, will conduct its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually on June 24, 2021, at 2 pm. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said that post a record fundraising round, RIL has a “strong balance sheet with high liquidity” that will support growth for its businesses. Here are key highlights from the last four AGMs. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary. ) Here are the key announcements from the company's previous AGMs:

RIL held its 43rd AGM on July 15, 2020, through a virtual meeting. The key announcements included 1) RIL became the first Indian company with USD 150 billion market capitalisation. 2) The company met the goal of becoming debt-free ahead of the target with India’s largest rights issue. 3) Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. 4) The company unveiled Jio Glass -- a new mixed reality headset. 5) Delay in the Saudi Aramco deal amid the pandemic.

RIL held its 42nd Annual General Meeting on August 12, 2019. The key announcement included 1) Saudi Aramco deal for a 20% stake in RIL oil-to-chemicals business at an enterprise value of $75 billion. 2) The launch of Jio's IoT platform which Ambani said offers Rs 20,000 crore revenue opportunity on an annual basis. 3) Roll-out of Jio Fiber and the Jio Set Top Box to accept broadcast signal from LCO partners. 4) The company invested in 14 startups that complement Jio's services. 5) Reliance Retail crossed Rs 130,000 crore turnover. 6) Jio and Microsoft commitment for long-term alliance.

RIL held its 41st Annual General Meeting on July 5, 2018. The key announcement included 1) Jio's subscribers grew from 124 million at the end of last year to 210 million at the end of FY18. 2) The company announced launch of fixed-line broadband service JioGigaFiber. 3) RIL announced addition of Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp to JioPhone. 4) The company launched a high-end variant of JioPhone, named JioPhone 2 priced at Rs 2,999. 5) RIL launched JioGiga TV, a set-top box with the ability to play videos at 4k resolution. 6) Reliance Industries launched a host of new smart home appliances such as smart doorbells and smart cameras. 7) The company announced the Monsoon Hungama offer for JioPhone, where users could exchange their existing feature phones for a new JioPhone at just Rs 501.