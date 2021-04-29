MARKET NEWS

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raises stake in these 5 companies in March quarter

Stocks in which he raised stake include Fortis Healthcare, TV18 Broadcast, Jubilant Pharmova, Agro Tech Foods, as well as MCX, shareholding data shows.

April 29, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as the Big Bull of D-Street, has raised stake in as many as five companies and made fresh investments in two, data collated from AceEquity, as of April 25, showed.
Fortis Healthcare | December 2020 holding: 3.97% | March 2021 holding: 4.31%
TV18 Broadcast| December 2020 holding: 2.51% | March 2021 holding: 2.6% (Disclosure: TV18 Broadcast is a subsidiary of Network18 Media & Investments Ltd, which publishes Moneycontrol.)
Jubilant Pharmova | December 2020 holding: 5.82% | March 2021 holding: 6.29%
Agro Tech Foods | December 2020 holding: 8.01% | March 2021 holding: 8.22%
MCX | December 2020 holding: 3.92% | March 2021 holding: 4.9%
Nazara Technologies Limited | | December 2020 holding: N/A | March 2021 holding: 10%
Jubilant Ingrevia | December 2020 holding: N/A | March 2021 holding: Undisclosed
