Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q2 winners: These 6 stocks gave at least 10% return in last 3 years

Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bata and JK Paper are among the six stocks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Six stocks from the BSE universe gave at least 10 percent return in each of the September quarter of the last three financial years. We considered companies with a market-cap of over  Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
1/7

JK Paper | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 23%, Q2 2018: 24%, and in Q2 2017: 21%.

2/7

Capri Global Capital | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 22%, Q2 2018: 22%, and in Q2 2017: 96%.

3/7

Bata India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 19%, Q2 2018: 13%, and in Q2 2017: 29%.

4/7

Honeywell Automation India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 15%, Q2 2018: 13%, and in Q2 2017: 35%.

5/7

Esab India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 12%, Q2 2018: 18%, and in Q2 2017: 13%.

6/7

Dhampur Sugar Mills | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 11%, Q2 2018: 36%, and in Q2 2017: 36%.

7/7

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 05:07 pm

