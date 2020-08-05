Q2 winners: These 6 stocks gave at least 10% return in last 3 years

Dhampur Sugar Mills, Bata and JK Paper are among the six stocks Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 JK Paper | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 23%, Q2 2018: 24%, and in Q2 2017: 21%. 2/7 Capri Global Capital | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 22%, Q2 2018: 22%, and in Q2 2017: 96%. 3/7 Bata India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 19%, Q2 2018: 13%, and in Q2 2017: 29%. 4/7 Honeywell Automation India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 15%, Q2 2018: 13%, and in Q2 2017: 35%. 5/7 Esab India | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 12%, Q2 2018: 18%, and in Q2 2017: 13%. 6/7 Dhampur Sugar Mills | September quarter share price performance in Q2 2019: 11%, Q2 2018: 36%, and in Q2 2017: 36%. 7/7 Dhampur Sugar Mills | September quarter share price performance in 2019: 11%, 2018: 36%, and in 2017: 36%. First Published on Aug 5, 2020 05:07 pm