Q2 FY21 review: Five best and worst performing Asia-Pacific bank stocks

Banks in India, China and other countries saw their valuations drop amid economic crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, Indian banks dominated the list of 15 worst-performing bank stocks in the Asia-Pacific region during the three months ended September 30. Sixteen of the 20 largest Asia-Pacific banks saw declines in their market capitalisation in Q3. Indian bank stocks have been on a declining trend in 2020. Here is the list of five Asia-Pacific bank stocks with lowest total returns in Q3 as of October 1, 2020.