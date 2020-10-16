172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|q2-fy21-review-five-best-and-worst-performing-asia-pacific-bank-stocks-5969531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Q2 FY21 review: Five best and worst performing Asia-Pacific bank stocks

In a recent S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis, Indian banks dominated the list of 15 worst-performing bank stocks in the Asia-Pacific region during the September quarter. Sixteen of the 20 largest Asia-Pacific banks saw declines in their market capitalization in Q2 FY21. Indian bank stocks have been on a declining trend in 2020.

Priyanka Roshan
1. Yes Bank | Country: India | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $4.48 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: -48.63 percent (Image: PTI)

2. Punjab & Sind Bank | Country: India | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $0.11 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: -28.54 percent

3. Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. | Country: China | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $52.90 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: -26.97 percent (Image: Reuters)

4. Indian Overseas Bank | Country: India | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $2.05 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21:-24.57 percent (Image: PTI)

5. Union Bank of India | Country: India | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $2.13 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: Fall by 23.39 percent.

Meanwhile, smaller banks from Bangladesh, Pakistan and China were the best-performing bank stocks in the quarter, with City Bank Ltd logging the highest total return of 65.52 percent in Q2 FY21. Let’s take a look at five Asia-Pacific bank stocks with highest total returns in Q2 FY21. (Image: Reuters)

1. City Bank Ltd | Country: Bangladesh | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $0.30 billion | Total return 0n stock on Q2 FY21: 65.52 percent (Image: Youtube)

2. Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. | Country: Bangladesh | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $0.51 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: 62.11 percent (Image: islamibankbd.com)

3. Bank of Toyama Ltd. | Country: Japan | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $0.18 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: 52.76 percent (Image: Wikimedia)

4. Ho Chi Minh City Development JSCB | Country: Vietnam | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $1.70 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: 45.14 percent

5. International Finance Investment & Commerce Bank Ltd. | Country: Bangladesh | Market cap as on September 30, 2020: $0.22 billion | Total return on stock in Q2 FY21: 44.53 percent (Image: Wikimedia)

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:15 am

tags #Asia Pacific bank stocks #bank stocks #Banks #best performing bank stocks #stocks #worst performing bank stocks

