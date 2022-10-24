 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diwali 2022: Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these small, mid and largecap stocks

Rakesh Patil
Oct 24, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Avenue Supermart, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Chambal Fertilizers, Federal Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia, VIP Industries and Westlife Development are among the top chart picks by Prabhudas Lilladher

Samvat 2078 went down in the history as one of the most volatile years where in exuberance around Tech stocks and IPO boom was followed by Russia Ukraine war, multi decade high global inflation and fastest interest rate hikes in recent times. Amid this hazy global scenario, India looks better placed. It benefited from food security, domestic demand driven economy, PLI scheme across manufacturing and defence, strong banking system with decade low NPA, strong infra capex and rising investments in Unicorns. Even as high inflation has impacted demand in lower and lower middle sections, festive demand is buoyant with waned Covid impact, good monsoons, pick up in infra & real estate development and strong hiring demand across sectors. “Although uncertain global environment and expected slowdown in US and Europe remain a concern, we believe India will successfully navigate this period and emerge stronger. We continue to prefer companies with presence in emerging segments, strong balance sheets and business moats,” said Prabhudas Lilladher. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | CMP: Rs 4,366 | Target Price: Rs 5,000 Avenue Supermart | CMP: Rs 4,135 | Target Price: Rs 5,121 Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 783 | Target Price: Rs 1,032
ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 897 | Target Price: Rs 950 Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,255 | Target Price: Rs 1,500 Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 150 | Target Price: Rs 200 Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals | CMP: Rs 329| Target Price: Rs 480
Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 132 | Target Price: Rs 165 Jubilant Ingrevia | CMP: Rs 544 | Target Price: Rs 860 VIP Industries | CMP: Rs 685 | Target Price: Rs 1,020 Westlife Development | CMP: Rs 756 | Target Price: Rs 847
