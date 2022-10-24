Diwali 2022: Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these small, mid and largecap stocks

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Avenue Supermart, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Chambal Fertilizers, Federal Bank, Jubilant Ingrevia, VIP Industries and Westlife Development are among the top chart picks by Prabhudas Lilladher
Samvat 2078 went down in the history as one of the most volatile years where in exuberance around Tech stocks and IPO boom was followed by Russia Ukraine war, multi decade high global inflation and fastest interest rate hikes in recent times. Amid this hazy global scenario, India looks better placed. It benefited from food security, domestic demand driven economy, PLI scheme across manufacturing and defence, strong banking system with decade low NPA, strong infra capex and rising investments in Unicorns. Even as high inflation has impacted demand in lower and lower middle sections, festive demand is buoyant with waned Covid impact, good monsoons, pick up in infra & real estate development and strong hiring demand across sectors. “Although uncertain global environment and expected slowdown in US and Europe remain a concern, we believe India will successfully navigate this period and emerge stronger. We continue to prefer companies with presence in emerging segments, strong balance sheets and business moats,” said Prabhudas Lilladher.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | CMP: Rs 4,366 | Target Price: Rs 5,000
Avenue Supermart | CMP: Rs 4,135 | Target Price: Rs 5,121
Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 783 | Target Price: Rs 1,032
ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 897 | Target Price: Rs 950
Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,255 | Target Price: Rs 1,500
Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 150 | Target Price: Rs 200
Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals | CMP: Rs 329| Target Price: Rs 480
Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 132 | Target Price: Rs 165
Jubilant Ingrevia | CMP: Rs 544 | Target Price: Rs 860
VIP Industries | CMP: Rs 685 | Target Price: Rs 1,020
Westlife Development | CMP: Rs 756 | Target Price: Rs 847