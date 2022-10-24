Diwali 2022: Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these small, mid and largecap stocks

Samvat 2078 went down in the history as one of the most volatile years where in exuberance around Tech stocks and IPO boom was followed by Russia Ukraine war, multi decade high global inflation and fastest interest rate hikes in recent times. Amid this hazy global scenario, India looks better placed. It benefited from food security, domestic demand driven economy, PLI scheme across manufacturing and defence, strong banking system with decade low NPA, strong infra capex and rising investments in Unicorns. Even as high inflation has impacted demand in lower and lower middle sections, festive demand is buoyant with waned Covid impact, good monsoons, pick up in infra & real estate development and strong hiring demand across sectors. “Although uncertain global environment and expected slowdown in US and Europe remain a concern, we believe India will successfully navigate this period and emerge stronger. We continue to prefer companies with presence in emerging segments, strong balance sheets and business moats,” said Prabhudas Lilladher.