Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 8 auto stocks for an upside of up to 42%

Sales for 2-Wheeler and passenger vehicle (PV) segments are expected to be weak, going ahead. But PV sales could be better than the 2W segment on the back of huge order backlogs. Demand remains strong for PVs, especially SUVs and luxury cars, but supply shortage is creating extended waiting periods. In 2W, premium bike sales are affected due to semiconductors. 2W retails are likely to remain low until rural sentiments improve - higher ownership costs, fuel costs and erratic monsoons have affected demand. CV sales will continue to witness improving demand due to improving fleet utilization, freight availability and easier financing, said Prabhudas Lilladher.