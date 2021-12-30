MARKET NEWS

English
Prabhudas Lilladher bets on these 8 auto stocks for an upside of up to 42%

Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Exide Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and TVS Motors are among the top buying ideas of Prabhudas Lilladher.

Rakesh Patil
December 30, 2021 / 12:36 PM IST
tock,Market,Or,Forex,Trading,Graph,And,Candlestick,Chart,Suitable
Sales for 2-Wheeler and passenger vehicle (PV) segments are expected to be weak, going ahead. But PV sales could be better than the 2W segment on the back of huge order backlogs. Demand remains strong for PVs, especially SUVs and luxury cars, but supply shortage is creating extended waiting periods. In 2W, premium bike sales are affected due to semiconductors. 2W retails are likely to remain low until rural sentiments improve - higher ownership costs, fuel costs and erratic monsoons have affected demand. CV sales will continue to witness improving demand due to improving fleet utilization, freight availability and easier financing, said Prabhudas Lilladher.
Ashok Leyland | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 121 | Target: Rs 170 | Upside: 40 percent
Bharat Forge | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 701 | Target: Rs 997 | Upside: 42 percent
Exide Industries
Exide Industries | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 166 | Target: Rs 208 | Upside: 25 percent
Hero MotoCorp | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 2,435 | Target: Rs 3,115 | Upside: 28 percent
Mahindra & Mahindra | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 832 | Target: Rs 1,061 | Upside: 27 percent
Motherson Sumi Systems | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 218 | Target: Rs 249 | Upside: 14 percent
Tata Motors | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 475 | Target: Rs 648 | Upside: 36 percent
TVS Motor Company | Sales in May 2020 at 58,906 units as two-wheeler sales at 56,218 units and three-wheeler sales at 2,688 units. (Image: Reuters)
TVS Motors | Rating: Buy | LTP: Rs 622 | Target: Rs 682 | Upside: 9 percent
Rakesh Patil
first published: Dec 30, 2021 12:36 pm

