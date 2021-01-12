New year bonanza: These 8 stocks gain over 40% in just 7 trading sessions

Indian benchmark Sensex is heading towards the historic level of 50,000. In the last 7 trading sessions of 2021, the index has moved up 3 percent and during this rally, 8 stocks have rallied over 40 percent. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Trident | In 2021 so far, the stock has jumped 49 percent to Rs 14.74 as of January 11 from Rs 9.98 as of December 31, 2020.

Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore | In 2021 so far, the stock has surged 48 percent to Rs 90.85 as of January 11 from Rs 61.35 as of December 31, 2020.

RattanIndia Power | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 47 percent to Rs 3.46 as of January 11 from Rs 2.35 as of December 31, 2020.

Rail Vikas Nigam | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 45 percent to Rs 34.85 as of January 11 from Rs 24.00 as of December 31, 2020.

SVP Global Ventures | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 45 percent to Rs 794.85 as of January 11 from Rs 548.95 as of December 31, 2020.

Filatex India | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 42 percent to Rs 67.90 as of January 11 from Rs 47.85 as of December 31, 2020.