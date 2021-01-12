MARKET NEWS

New year bonanza: These 8 stocks gain over 40% in just 7 trading sessions

In the last 7 trading sessions of 2021, the market has continued its up move and Sensex has moved up 3 percent.

Ritesh Presswala
January 12, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST
Indian benchmark Sensex heading towards its historic landmark of 50,000 level. In the last 7 trading sessions of the new calendar year 2021, the index moved up 3 percent and during this rally, there are 8 stocks that rallied over 40 percent. We considered only companies with a market cap of over Rs 1000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Indian benchmark Sensex is heading towards the historic level of 50,000. In the last 7 trading sessions of 2021, the index has moved up 3 percent and during this rally, 8 stocks have rallied over 40 percent. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
Trident | In 2021 so far, the stock has jumped 49 percent to Rs 14.74 as of January 11 from Rs 9.98 as of December 31, 2020.
Fertilisers & Chemicals Travancore | In 2021 so far, the stock has surged 48 percent to Rs 90.85 as of January 11 from Rs 61.35 as of December 31, 2020.
Representative image
RattanIndia Power | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 47 percent to Rs 3.46 as of January 11 from Rs 2.35 as of December 31, 2020.
Rail Vikas Nigam | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 45 percent to Rs 34.85 as of January 11 from Rs 24.00 as of December 31, 2020.
Representative Image
SVP Global Ventures | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 45 percent to Rs 794.85 as of January 11 from Rs 548.95 as of December 31, 2020.
Filatex India | In 2021 so far, the stock has gained 42 percent to Rs 67.90 as of January 11 from Rs 47.85 as of December 31, 2020.
3I Infotech | In 2021 so far, the stock has moved up 40 percent to Rs 9.12 as of January 11 from Rs 6.51 as of December 31, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jan 12, 2021 11:51 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.