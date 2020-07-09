App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Net sales of these 13 companies rose consistently in FY20

From BSE 500, only 13 companies, excluding banking and finance, clocked higher sales in each of the four quarters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The company 'Sales' figures play a pivotal and crucial role in the success of the business. Moneycontrol analysis the companies which are consistently able to give higher sale in each of the last four quarters of FY20. From the BSE 500, only 13 companies make the cut (Banking and Finance companies are excluded). From the list, six stocks have given over 20 percent return in the last 1 year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
A company's 'sales' figures play a pivotal role in the success of the business. Moneycontrol analyses companies that have been consistently clocking higher sales in each of the four quarters of FY20. From the BSE 500, only 13 companies make the cut (excluding banking and finance companies). From the list, six stocks have given over 20 percent return in the last one year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Indiamart Intermesh | Quarterly net sales for Mar '20: Rs 166 crore, Dec '19: Rs 161 crore, Sept '19: Rs 153 crore, Jun '19: Rs 144 crore. The stock price rose 64 percent in the last one year.

Bharti Airtel | Quarterly net sales in Mar '20: Rs 14,991 crore, Dec '19: Rs 13,480 crore, Sept '19: Rs 13,013 crore, Jun '19: Rs 12,833 crore. The stock price rose 57 percent in the last one year.

Tasty Bite Eatables | Quarterly net sales on Mar '20: Rs 115 crore, Dec '19: Rs 114 crore, Sept '19: Rs 105 crore, Jun '19: Rs 91 crore. The stock price has risen 46 percent in the last one year.

Hathway Cable & Datacom | Quarterly net sales in Mar '20: Rs 151 crore, Dec '19: Rs 143 crore, Sept '19: Rs 139 crore, Jun '19: Rs 134 crore. The stock price has risen 41 percent in the last one year.

Info Edge (India) | Quarterly net sales in Mar '20: Rs 323 crore, Dec '19: Rs 320 crore, Sept '19: Rs 317 crore, Jun '19: Rs 313 crore. The stock price has risen 27 percent in the last one year.

Birlasoft | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 396 crore, Dec '19: Rs 368 crore, Sept '19: Rs 354 crore, Jun '19: Rs 344 crore. The stock price has risen 21 percent in the last one year.

Infosys | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 20,187 crore, Dec '19: Rs 20,064 crore, Sept '19: Rs 19,666 crore, Jun '19: Rs 19131 crore. The stock has risen 8 percent in the last one year.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 2,572 crore, Dec '19: Rs 2,530 crore, Sept '19: Rs 2,464 crore, Jun '19: Rs 2,229 crore. The stock price has risen 7 percent in the last one year.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 68 crore, Dec '19: Rs 62 crore, Sept '19: Rs 59 crore, Jun '19: Rs 59 crore. The stock price had risen 3 percent in the last one year.

Mphasis | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 1,210 crore, Dec '19: Rs 1,129 crore, Sept '19: Rs 1,049 crore, Jun '19: Rs 960 crore. The stock price has fallen 5 percent in the last one year.

Security And Intelligence Services India | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 786 crore, Dec '19: Rs 774 crore, Sept '19: Rs 747 crore, Jun '19: Rs 688 crore. The stock price has fallen 14 percent in the last one year.

L&T Technology Services | Net sales on Mar 20: Rs 1324 crore, Dec 19: Rs 1318 crore, Sept 19: Rs 1293 crore, Jun 19: Rs 1246 crore. The stock price falls 15 percent in the last 1-year.

Quess Corp | Net sales inMar '20: Rs 2,179 crore, Dec '19: Rs 2,090 crore, Sept '19: Rs 1,806 crore, Jun 19: Rs 1,616 crore. The stock price has fallen 20 percent in the last one year.

Firstsource Solutions | Net sales in Mar '20: Rs 250 crore, Dec '19: Rs 246 crore, Sept '19: Rs 207 crore, Jun '19: Rs 194 crore. The stock price has fallen 21 percent in the last one year.

First Published on Jul 9, 2020 04:03 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

