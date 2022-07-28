Multibaggers: These 17 stocks have given high returns in short and long term

A Moneycontrol analysis of BSE 500 stocks showed only 17 stocks have given exceptional returns in last 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods. SRF, Tata Elxsi and Adani Power figure on the list.
Experts many a times suggest investors to invest in market with a long term view. But if the company you choose maintains sound financial health, you can get high returns in short and long term. A Moneycontrol analysis of BSE 500 stocks showed only 17 stocks have given exceptional returns in last 1-year, 3-year and 5-year periods. We considered only the stocks that have given at least 50 percent return in the last 1 year, 100 percent in 3 years, and 200 percent return in the 5-year period (Data Source: ACE Equity). 15 out of these 17 stocks have more strength points than weaknesses on Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis. Take a look.
Adani Transmission
| In the past year, the stock has risen 50 percent to Rs 2,991 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 1,288 percent and 2,224 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Adani Power
| In the past year, the stock has risen 204 to Rs 298 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 373 percent and 752 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
| In the past year, the stock has risen 196 to Rs 113 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 3,508 percent and 1304 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Trident
| In the past year, the stock has risen 130 to Rs 39 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 612 percent and 364 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Brightcom Group
| In the past year, the stock has risen 111 to Rs 52 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 3096 percent and 1362 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Linde India
| In the past year, the stock has risen 106 to Rs 3598 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 618 percent and 705 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Tata Elxsi
| In the past year, the stock has risen 99 to Rs 8362 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 1194 percent and 896 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Adani Enterprises
| In the past year, the stock has risen 82 to Rs 2561 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 1843 percent and 1722 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Timken India
| In the past year, the stock has risen 80 to Rs 2898 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 321 percent and 300 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Solar Industries India
| In the past year, the stock has risen 78 to Rs 2833 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 144 percent and 216 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Varun Beverages
| In the past year, the stock has risen 75 to Rs 878 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 201 percent and 475 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Esab India
| In the past year, the stock has risen 74 to Rs 3268 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 199 percent and 313 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Elgi Equipments
| In the past year, the stock has risen 69 to Rs 359 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 181 percent and 218 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
KEI Industries
| In the past year, the stock has risen 67 to Rs 1199 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 161 percent and 417 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
RHI Magnesita India
| In the past year, the stock has risen 52 to Rs 518 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 181 percent and 247 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
K.P.R. Mill
| In the past year, the stock has risen 51 to Rs 564 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 387 percent and 251 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
SRF
| In the past year, the stock has risen 51 to Rs 2365 as on July 26, 2022. It has surged 332 percent and 657 percent in 3-year and 5-year periods, respectively.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol