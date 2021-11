Sensex ends 295.70 points higher or 0.49% at 60067.62, and the Nifty added 91.80 points or 0.51% at 17921. About 2535 shares have advanced, 514 shares declined, and 146 shares are unchanged.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,589.15 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the company reported higher profit at Rs 373.2 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 343.3 crore in Q2FY21, revenue increased to Rs 2,249.6 crore from Rs 2,133.6 crore YoY.

Uflex | CMP: Rs 542.90 | The stock was down 5 percent after the company reported consolidated profit at Rs 171.05 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, declining 23 percent compared to Rs 222 crore profit in the corresponding period last fiscal, hit by higher operating expenses including raw materials and power & fuel. However, revenue from operations increased sharply by 36 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,027.3 crore in Q2FY22.

Minda Corp | CMP: Rs 177.80 | The share price added over 2 percent after WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund picked six-tenth of a percent stake in the company. The bulk deals data on November 3 showed that WHV-EAM International Small Cap Equity Fund has acquired 15,48,685 equity shares in the company (representing 0.64 percent of total paid up equity) on the NSE.

Bata India | CMP: Rs 2,052.95 | The share price ended in the green on Muhurat trading day on November 4. The company reported profit at Rs 37 crore in Q2FY22 against loss of Rs 44.4 crore in Q2FY21, revenue jumped to Rs 614.1 crore from Rs 367.8 crore YoY.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 1,765.65 | The stock ended in the green after the company bagged export orders valued close to USD 12 million till end of January 2022 from its Chennai and Dappar plants.

TCPL Packaging | CMP: Rs 539.55 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent after the acquisition of major stake in Creative Offset Printers. The packaging solutions provider said it had approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Creative Offset Printers (COPPL). "The Company has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire 60 percent equity stake of COPPL."

Shemaroo Entertainment | CMP: Rs 141.90 | The share was up 2 percent on November 4 despite FMR LLC & FIL having cut down stake in the company as it sold 2 percent stake in the company via open market transactions, resulting into reduction of its shareholding to 3.5 percent from 5.5 percent.

Muthoot Finance | CMP: Rs 1,535.35 | The stock price gained over a percent after the firm registered a net profit of Rs 1,965 crore in H1 FY22 as against Rs 1,735 crore in H1FY21, an increase of 13% YoY. The net profit stood at Rs 994 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 894 crore in Q2FY21, an increase of 11% YoY. Loan assets stood at Rs 55,147 crore as compared to Rs 47,016 crore last year, registering a growth of 17% YoY. During the quarter, gold loan assets increased by Rs 2613 crore, an increase of 5%.

HeidelbergCement India | CMP: Rs 246.05 | The scrip ended in the green after India Ratings and Research upgraded the Long-Term Issuer Rating of HeidelbergCement India from "AA+" (with stable outlook) to "AAA" (with stable outlook). The credit rating in respect of 10.4% Non-Convertible Debentures has also been upgraded to "AAA" (with stable outlook).